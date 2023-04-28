The BBC chief announces his resignation over a loan arrangement for the former prime minister

“I feel like this might detract from the good work the organization is doing if I stay in the position until the end of my term,” Sharp said.

The controversy surrounding Sharp’s appointment to one of Britain’s most high-profile roles has piled pressure on Rishi Sunak, Johnson’s successor.

Sharp was a former chairman of Sunak at investment bank Goldman Sachs and a former wealthy donor to the ruling Conservative Party.

The head of the BBC is appointed by the King of the United Kingdom on the advice of the government. Johnson’s appointment of Sharpe was criticized at the time for nepotism by the government, which was said to be keen to rein in perceived critical reporting by the BBC.