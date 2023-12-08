“Pioneers” Premieres in Beijing: A Tribute to China’s Young Heroes

The Beijing premiere of the movie “Pioneers” was held on the morning of December 8 at the Future Theater of the China Soong Ching Ling Youth Science and Technology Cultural Exchange Center. More than 400 guest representatives from Fujian, Jiangxi, Jiangsu, Shandong, Inner Mongolia, and other places who participated in the filming of the movie, as well as veteran army generals, experts on party and military history, and teachers and students from 56 primary and secondary schools in the capital, attended the national press release and premiere.

Produced by Mu Xingren (Xiamen) Film Co., Ltd. and jointly produced by the Propaganda Departments of the Party Committees of Fujian Province, Jiangxi Province, Shaanxi Province, Chongqing City, and Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, “Pioneers” is the first children’s movement film to reflect the leadership of the Party since the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The film depicts 100 years of history and the heroic deeds of young people.

Chief director Li Andong, known for directing major revolutionary historical films and television films, led the creative team in carefully polishing the film over a five-year period. Filmed in real locations in more than four provinces, the production mobilized more than 4,000 teachers and students to volunteer as actors, making it the largest children’s film in recent years with the largest number of participants.

Receiving praise at the 10th Silk Road International Film Festival and the 36th China Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers Film Festival, “Pioneers” is based on real history, real people, and real events. It tells the story of three teenagers on a journey to learn about history over hundreds of years, portraying the growth process of China’s Young Pioneers and interpreting the significance of the centuries-old inheritance of the red gene.

The premiere event honored the young hero prototypes in the movie, the prairie hero sisters Long Mei and Yu Rong, as well as representatives of the Red Army descendants of the “Young Communist International Division,” who commemorated the red years with the guests. “Pioneers” will be released in major theaters across the country on December 10, offering audiences the opportunity to experience this compelling and historically significant film.