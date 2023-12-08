Ten Hag: Everyone warned me that I couldn’t succeed at Manchester United, but I decided to give it a try

Manchester United head coach, Eric Ten Hag, has spoken out about the challenges he faces in his new role. In an exclusive interview with the fan magazine United We Stand, Ten Hag revealed that he was warned by many that it would be impossible to succeed at Manchester United.

“Everyone said to me: ‘You can’t make it in this job at Manchester United’. They said it was impossible. Me? I wanted a challenge,” the 53-year-old Dutch coach said. “I know it won’t be easy but it’s such a great club with such a strong fan base. People either love Manchester United or they hate Manchester United. I like clubs like this. That’s what Ajax is like.”

Ten Hag also addressed the recent acquisition of 25% of the club’s shares by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos, stating that he believes this will bring new impetus to the club. However, he does not anticipate significant spending in the upcoming January transfer window.

“I don’t think we’ll spend a lot of money,” Ten Hag said. “As a club, you have to look to improve, so if you can find something better, it’s financially realistic and it’s fair play. But most of the time you can’t attract the best players in the winter.”

The news of Ten Hag’s determination to succeed at Manchester United has sparked interest and conversation among fans and pundits alike. With the club facing a period of transition and potential new ownership, all eyes will be on Ten Hag as he seeks to prove his doubters wrong and lead the Red Devils to success.