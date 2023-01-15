Bellaria, 15 January 2023 – The analysis of mobile phones not testimonials from family members will be essential for understanding the motive which is behind themurder-suicide consumed on Saturday afternoon in parking area of the Jordan Institute of Bellaria-Igea Marina. The investigators are digging into the past of Vittorio Capuccini, 82 years old, a retired policeman, and in that of Oriana Brunelli, 70 years old, both residing in San Mauro.

Murder suicide in Bellaria, in the boxes the victims Vittorio Capuccini and Oriana Brunelli

Yesterday the two met in that rest area between Via Rossini and Via San Mauro. Then the man got out of his car, a Renault Twingo, pulled out a revolver, opened the door of Oriana’s car and fired three shots, killing her. At that point he returned to the Twingo and turned the weapon on himself, taking his own life.

The investigators, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Paolo Gengarelli, they are working on different hypotheses.

It is not excluded that between the two Sammauresi – both married, with children and grandchildren – may have been there in the past an extramarital affair. For this reason it will be essential to sift carefully messages and calls that may have exchanged in the hours leading up to the tragedy.

The phones have been confiscated. We also await the outcome of the expert report ordered by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for tomorrow.

What was the link between the retired policemanvery well known in the city and author of poems which he frequently shared on his Facebook profile, and the woman? And what prompted them to meet in that parking lot in Bellaria?