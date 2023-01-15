Both delegations, after numerous meetings behind closed doors, signed a joint declaration in which they highlighted the “respectful, transparent and cordial” atmosphere that characterized this process -resumed after four and a half years, with the encouragement of the Government of Gustavo Petro- , which will continue in Mexico in January 2023.

Although there were no announcements of a ceasefire, an issue they hope to address in the next round, the negotiators ratified their bet that this process would lead to the emergence of the ELN as a political organization, which they hope will bring about a “reversal of violence” in Colombia.

The agenda

The dialogue table resumed as a guide the agenda agreed in 2016 – which contemplates the end of the conflict, recognition of the victims and implementation of agreements -, with some adjustments related to the “new national and international context” that “are being drafted”.



Senator Iván Cepeda, from the government delegation in the negotiations, announced through Twitter that topics such as the “rights of women, youth and ethnic peoples” will be included, as well as “care for the common home”, without offering further details.

The backup

The parties established protocols “with clear rules”, both for their own operation and to channel the support of the international community, especially the work of Venezuela, Cuba, Norway, Chile and Mexico as guarantors, the last two recently incorporated.

The agreed regulations -says the statement read today- “regulates and enhances” the work of the table, whose “principles and procedures” were also defined, although they did not delve into it, and include the presence of the United Nations and the Catholic Church as companions.

In previous statements, the negotiators informed of the invitation to Brazil as guarantor, as well as Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain as companions. They also asked the United States to send a delegate to these talks, an offer that has not been answered at the moment.

Aid

The guerrillas and the Government “recognize the serious situation of violence” in the territories of Valle del Cauca and Chocó, therefore, as of January 2023, they will apply humanitarian relief in these populations, according to the third agreement, on emergency care.

The parties also warned of a “serious humanitarian situation in the prisons” in Colombia and, in this sense, agreed to provide an “emergency” response to “a group of ELN political prisoners”, without knowing how many, nor who will benefit from these attentions, or in what way.

The message

Faced with such information gaps, they announced that there is a communication and pedagogy plan -in development- that seeks to “strengthen and broaden the support and participation of Colombian society and the international community in the dialogue process”, again, without further ado. point data.

Of the achievements, they highlighted the fact that, from August 7 to today, “in a clear manifestation of its commitment to peace in Colombia”, the ELN has released 20 people, among them civilians and members of the security forces, some of whom were kidnapped after the start of the talks.

The government and the guerrillas, accustomed to seeing each other as enemies for almost 60 years, believe that what has been agreed so far and the bilateral willingness to move forward “grows the hope of Colombia and the region for a comprehensive and definitive peace.” EFE