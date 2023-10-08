Friendly in the south and north, clouds in the middle and some rain in places, 13 to 27 degrees

The weather: Clear in the extreme south and southwest. Sunny and dry for longer in the northeast too. In between there are lots of clouds and easing rain from the Emsland to Upper Franconia. Highs from northeast to southwest 13 to 27 degrees. Tomorrow in the north and east it will be very cloudy to overcast and rain in some areas. In the southwest half there will be patches of clouds as well as sunny moments, especially from the edge of the Alps to the Black Forest. 13 to 28 degrees.

08.10.2023

A weatherman. (picture alliance / dpa / Horst Ossinger)

The further prospects:

On Tuesday cloudy and some rain in the north and east. Otherwise loosening from the west, sunny in the south and southwest. 15 to 27 degrees.

This message was sent on October 8th, 2023 on the Deutschlandfunk program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

