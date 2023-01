PARIS – Parisians will be able to vote on whether or not to keep self-service electric scooters in the capital in a referendum on Sunday, April 2, the mayor of Paris has announced Anne Hidalgo in a meeting with the readers of Le Parisien. The simplified referendum will be held “at polling stations”, “on the basis of ballot papers”, and will have to “answer a very simple question: shall we continue with self-service scooters or not?”.

