Foreign Ministry confirms death of Colombian by earthquake in Turkey

by admin
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Thursday in which it reports that after an extensive search, the Turkish authorities confirmed the discovery of the Colombian Johanna Carolina Millán Velandia, who unfortunately died as a result of the earthquakes that affected that country.

The connational was acting as a tour guide and was married to a Turkish citizen who has the same profession, precisely the foreign ministry.

He adds that Ambassador Julio Riaño has been and is in permanent communication with Erhan Kap, husband of the deceased compatriot, offering his full support in this painful circumstance and stresses that the diplomat will travel to Istanbul to accompany Erhan.

“From the Foreign Ministry and the Embassy in Turkey we express our deepest condolences to Johanna’s family and friends,” the statement stated, which concluded:

“From the moment the unfortunate events in Turkey became known, Minister Álvaro Leyva has been directly in charge of the situation and in permanent contact with the Colombian Ambassador, Julio Anibal Riaño, to whom he gave precise instructions to collaborate in everything. whatever is needed for the well-being of our compatriots.” with RSF

