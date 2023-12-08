Tales of Kenzera: Zau hopes to explore grief and loss

EA Originals Announces Surgent Studios’ New Game “Tales of Kenzera: Zau”

In an exciting announcement, EA Originals has confirmed their next project to be represented by the label will be Surgent Studios’ single-player action-adventure platformer Tales of Kenzera: Zau De80e58e466de4382a70094446b5abe17. The game is set to be a compelling exploration of grief and the challenges of overcoming devastating loss, inspired by actor Abubakar Salim’s own personal experience.

Salim shared, “For a long time, I’ve struggled to find a way to convey my journey with grief. To now be able to do that through Zau’s story of loss, growth, and healing in Tales of Kenzera: Zau feels quite true. For me, games are the most powerful medium for sharing stories. My late father introduced me to this medium, and what better way to honor him, our relationship, and our love than through this experience?”

The game is described as a 2.5D game in the style of Metroidvania, and will also feature a narrative directed by Karenga, the god of death, who illustrates protagonist Zau’s journey through mysterious realms to harness cosmic forces.

Tales of Kenzera: Zau is set to be released on April 23, 2024 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, with a retail price of $19.99. Additionally, those who pre-order the game will receive two Shaman Points that can be used in the game, as well as visuals and a companion comic designed to further explore the game’s lore.

Fans of action-adventure platformers and compelling storytelling can look forward to diving into the world of Tales of Kenzera: Zau and experiencing a deeply personal and immersive journey.