Covid, kisses and doctors’ advice: the mistakes of the past that should not be made again

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a shift in perspective on life, illness, and mortality. The impact of the pandemic has led to an increased awareness of mortality and a reawakened sense of hypochondria among the population.

The pandemic has prompted the implementation of strict safety measures, such as social distancing, mask-wearing, and the avoidance of physical contact, to reduce the risk of infection. While these measures were initially understandable due to the unknown nature of the virus and its impact on the healthcare system, some are questioning their continued necessity.

Filippo Anelli, president of the National Federation of Medical and Dental Orders (Fnomceo), has recently advised the public to continue practicing cautious behaviors, such as avoiding greetings with kisses and hugs, and wearing masks in crowded places. However, some argue that these measures are unnecessary, given the low mortality rate of COVID-19 and its similarity to the flu.

The pandemic has also heightened the fear of illness and the desire to eliminate all risk factors. This has led to a culture of fear and excessive precaution, with some individuals wearing masks and gloves in public spaces out of a fear of contracting any illness.

As a result, there has been a growing sense of frustration and a questioning of the value of life when it is constrained by fear and limitations on human interaction. The sentiment is that it is better to live fully and embrace life, even in the face of mortality, rather than live in fear of illness and death.

The pandemic has sparked a reevaluation of the balance between safety and living life to the fullest, and has prompted discussions about the importance of embracing life, despite the inherent risks and uncertainties that come with it.