Today the workers of the Pollolin company announced that tomorrow they will cut the highway bridges of Cipolletti and Neuquén. They denounce that the company is paying the loose in installments and there is a risk of reducing the staff.

As reported, at 5 in the morning they will meet at the company’s property located on San Luis street and from there they will go to the highway bridges. They estimate that the cut will begin at 6 in the morning, and it will be total.

