POP EVIL

Skeletons

(Alternative Metal | Modern Rock) Label: SPV (eOne)

Format: (LP)

Release: 17.03.2023



Sometimes it feels hopeless, but it’s not. There is a way through chaos and a way out of confusion. You are stronger and closer than you think. The storm will pass. Don’t let him bury you. Leigh Kakaty

I predicted POP EVIL after their hit album „Onyx“a great future. The international breakthrough was partly successful, but somehow the Americans went through some lows, but also some highs. The following albums were all worth listening to and more than solid, the last one was also enthusiastic „Versatile“. Nevertheless, the men and women around Leigh Kakaty took a lot into their own hands and never let themselves be stopped. In 2011, after just one album, the fronter simply tore up the contract with Universal live on stage in order to finally make the album, which was currently on the heap, available to the fans.

Now the alternative or modern rockers have existed for over 20 years, have more than established their style and not only in the States have a good fan base at the start. The now seventh work is entitled “Skeletons” and again offers a colorful mixture of rock and metal.

In terms of riffing, always somewhere between the blurred boundaries of (alternative) rock and metal, POP EVIL once again deliver a successful mix of hits, anthems and heavy bangers. Even the previously released “Paraonoid (Crash & Burn)” both musically and lyrically. Heavy riffs, dark synths and a hymnic, catchy refrain are immediately convincing. After the first catchy tune, the next energetic banger follows. Also with a slight pathos pregnant voice, Leigh leads through the song while heavy riffs flank him. Room-filling electronic elements meet heavy beats and a dreamy and almost bombastic refrain in “Eye Of The Storm”, which once again invites you to sing along, but also to indulge.

Afterwards there are completely new sides to be heard with “Sound Of Glory”. The polyphonic chants, which are absolutely made for the live atmosphere, are supported by the pop rhythm and riffs provided with electronic effects. There is also some chanting, which is why one feels reminded of the beginnings of Nu- and Alternative Metal of the early 2000s. But POP EVIL have always presented this musical era in a contemporary form. We already know that the boys and girls can also be quieter, so it also fits that the Southern rocking title track is a pure power ballad. And also “Worth It” with theatrical melodies and haunting vocals presses on the tear glands, before “Who Will Become” with relaxed guitar work is first carefully introduced into the increasingly heavier number.

In the final sprint, the band from Michigan got reinforcements in the form of the rockers DEVOUR THE DAY, the Metalcore folks FIT FOR A KING, from whose frontman there are also heavy screams and some HC flair, as well as ZILLION, each for one track as energetic support. The songs skilfully combine their own trademarks with those of the invited bands, which means that the last third remains extremely exciting and interesting.

It’s hard to say whether POP EVIL will finally rise to the top of the genre with this work. The guests and the large handful of hits and anthems should definitely provide further impetus. You can’t get close to the mentioned works “Onyx” and “Versatile”, which for me are still the strongest, but offer an album in the upper third of the thoroughly successful discography. In addition, an album that seems harder, more direct and more live-like than any other before.

PS: The band have teamed up with Heart Support to raise mental health awareness by giving away shows created by bassist Joey “Chicago” Walser – anyone wishing to apply by December 12th can enter.

POP EVIL to:

“We all have voices in our heads telling us lies. They say things like “I’m not good enough”, “I’m alone”, “It will never get better”. These voices have the power to stop us if we don’t fight them. We know that the first step to silencing these voices is to share them with others and receive encouragement.”

Tracklist „Skeletons“:

1. Arrival

2. Paranoid (Crash & Burn)

3. Circles

4. Eye Of The Storm

5. Sound Of Glory

6. Skeletons

7. Worth It

8. Who Will We Become

9. Wrong Direction (feat. DEVOUR THE DAY)

10. Dead Reckoning (feat. FIT FOR A KING)

11. Raging Bull (feat. ZILLION)

Total playing time: 36:03

