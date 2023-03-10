How the intestinal flora affects Covid-19

The intestinal flora (intestinal microbiome) consists of all those bacteria, fungi and also viruses that form a community in the intestine. Due to its far-reaching influence on our health and well-being, the intestinal flora is often referred to as our second brain.

As an important component of our immune system, the intestinal flora plays a key role in the defense against diseases. For example, it can help to regulate acute inflammatory processes, which always occur when pathogens enter the body.

With Covid-19 it was shown that the infection is sometimes more, sometimes less severe, depending on the condition of the intestinal flora. This of course raises the question of whether something can be done to have a correspondingly positive effect on the intestinal flora, i.e. to strengthen it in such a way that infections are milder.

The Anti-Covid-Probiotic

In November 2021, researchers already wrote that Lactobacillus plants ( L. plants) – a probiotic lactic acid bacterium – could serve as a prophylactic anti-Covid probiotic to reduce the risk of infection.

The 7-day administration of the probiotic (twice a day 10 11 CFU (= colony forming units)) led to a significant increase in the body’s own immune system. The activity of the killer cells also increased, as did the level of the anti-inflammatory messenger substances (cytokines), while the levels of the pro-inflammatory cytokines (IL-6) decreased. The cytokine IL-6 in particular is considered to be the messenger substance that can lead to the derailment of the immune system in Covid-19 and thus to severe courses ( 1 ).

It was already known from earlier investigations that not only L. plantsbut also the probiotic bacterial strains Bifidobacterium longum and Lactococcus lactis ssp. Milk protect against respiratory infections caused by RNA viruses (1). (SARS-Cov-2 also belongs to the RNA viruses). In the above study, however, only showed L. plants a corresponding immune-system-strengthening and infection-protective effect.

What distinguishes a healthy intestinal flora

The bacteria of the intestinal flora influence the immune reactions in the entire body from the intestine, including in the lungs. In order for this influence to be in favor of humans, the intestinal flora must be healthy.

A healthy intestinal flora is characterized by a high level of diversity, which means that it is made up of many different strains of bacteria. The lower the diversity, the higher the susceptibility to lung infections and the less easy it is to rid the lungs of pathogens – as studies on mice have shown ( 3 ). A healthy intestinal flora, on the other hand, improves the immune response against pathogens that cause respiratory infections ( 2 ).

With Covid-19, it also seems that the composition of the intestinal flora is decisive for the course of the disease. A study from April 2021 was already able to show the connection between the intestinal flora and the inflammation values ​​in Covid patients. With low diversity, the patients suffered from severe inflammatory reactions ( 4 ).

Leaky Gut Syndrome as a result of Covid-19

The composition of our intestinal flora therefore has an enormous influence on whether we get Covid-19 and if so, how well we cope with the infection. Unfortunately, it is also the case that the disease itself also influences the intestinal flora – in a negative way. The bad bacteria can increase in the presence of Covid-19, the good ones – i.e. those that would support the immune system in fighting infections – are disappearing more and more. Diversity is also reduced ( 6 ).

Analyzes revealed significant differences between the intestinal flora of Covid patients and the intestinal flora of healthy people ( 5 ). Studies have even shown that during a Covid infection, 20 percent of patients experience a disrupted intestinal barrier (leaky gut syndrome) and intestinal bacteria can then get into the blood, which increases the risk of sepsis (6).

The disturbed intestinal flora (dysbiosis) often does not recover immediately after the infection, but persists for several weeks and could be detected even after 30 days (4).

Long Covid: consequence of an intestinal flora disorder

All of this – dysbiosis, inflammation and leaky gut syndrome – then of course increases the risk of further infections after the Covid infection has been overcome. It is also known that a Covid-related dysbiosis can contribute to long-Covid or that long-Covid patients have a disturbed intestinal flora ( 7 )( 8 ). Intestinal dysbiosis puts the organism in a state of chronic inflammation – and chronic inflammation thwarts regeneration (4).

Restore intestinal flora, strengthen the immune system

So how can you restore the intestinal flora and strengthen the immune system in order to remain protected against infections? In any case, this includes the following 4 points:

1. Optimize the supply of vital substances

The answer is nothing new: Numerous vital substances have a positive effect on the immune system and protect against viral infections – including vitamins A, C, D and E as well as the trace elements zinc and iron and also omega-3 fatty acids (e.g. with algae oil ). If you are well supplied with these vital substances, the intestinal flora is strengthened and remains in balance.

2. Eat healthy and wholesome

The intestinal flora is also directly influenced by nutrition. It is known that the Mediterranean diet has an anti-inflammatory effect on the intestines and leads to an increased occurrence of certain intestinal bacteria (e.g. Faecalibacterium prausnitzii), which support the immune system ( 9 )( 10 ).

The opposite is the case with the typical Western and low-fiber diet (consisting of many baked goods and pasta (also made from refined flour), sugar, sausage, cheese, meat and convenience products as well as soft drinks). It has an inflammatory effect and rather reduces the occurrence of Faecalibacterium prausnitzii. Here we present the most important criteria of a diet for a healthy intestinal flora.

3. The right probiotic

Taking probiotics – preparations with live probiotic bacterial strains – can also be helpful. In a January 2022 study, a probiotic was made from the two strains Lactiplantibacillus plants (earlier Lactobacillus plants) and Pediococcus acidilactici tested in Covid patients. It was able to reduce the amount of virus in the nose and lungs and the duration of Covid symptoms. At the same time, the preparation activated the formation of Covid-specific antibodies, which indicates that the probiotic bacteria interact directly with the immune system ( 11 ).

4. Don’t forget to exercise

Nevertheless, it is not enough to eat healthily, take vital substances (to avoid deficiencies) and swallow a probiotic. Regular physical activity is at least as important for a well-functioning immune system, especially for the prevention of infections (and also chronic diseases), which means: If exercise is forgotten, everything else helps only half as well ( 12 ).