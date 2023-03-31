Pope Francis (86) spent his second night “quietly” at the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he was admitted days ago for a respiratory infection that in the last few hours was diagnosed as “bronchitis.”

As reported by Vatican spokesmen, in recent hours there has been a “notable improvement”.

The Pope’s state of health and his sudden hospitalization generated uncertainty about his presence at the Holy Week rites.

It is expected that throughout the morning the Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, will report on its evolution.

Pope Francis diagnosed with bronchitis

The latest statement from the Holy See, last night, reports that he has been diagnosed with infectious-based bronchitis -until then it was a “respiratory infection”- and is receiving intravenous infusion of antibiotics, reported EFE.

The therapy “produced the expected effects with a notable improvement in his state of health,” the Vatican spokesman said.

For this reason, according to the expected evolution, the Argentine pope “could be discharged in the coming days.”

