Porcelain marble look

Centuries later, the beauty of this metamorphic rock formed from the physical and chemical transformation of limestone (a typical phenomenon in regions with intense tectonic activity, where the deep layers of the Earth reach high temperature and pressure) is still highly appreciated.

Florence 12 Pol 162x324cm | Photo: Yuri Panichi

The look of limestone sediments converted into crystallized material with veins and colored nuances remains in vogue – and even today the rock associated with the classical world appears in homes, offices and buildings all over the world, always perceived as a synonym of elegance and timelessness.

Like all organic raw materials, however, marble needs to be extracted for consumption from increasingly rare deposits – which adds exclusivity, but increases the price of the final product and does not count points in terms of sustainability. Another detail: the porous surface of some types of stone, or even the need for thick plates to provide the necessary resistance, usually limit the versatile use in architectural projects.

No problem! In recent years, the ceramic sector has invested heavily in improvement and technological innovation in order to produce coatings with a faithful marble appearance – in order to offer significant advantages over the original.

Calacatta Gold POL 120x120cm | Project: Joane Iop | Photo: Juliano Mendes

Porcelain tiles whose HD printing accurately simulates the traditional carrara, nero marquina or mont blanc, among others, are already among the market alternatives. They exhibit important differentials: the variety of faces (or prints), for a natural effect on the layout of the settlement; surface resistance, which allows application in different environments; the increasing size of the pieces, with reduced thickness and rectified edges, in order to provide an elegant result, with few joints, in addition to greater lightness and practicality at the time of placement.

Carrara AC 59x59cm| Production: Deborah Apsan | Photo SLA Photostudio

Even better: a result of its time, the aesthetics of marbled porcelain tiles keep up with contemporary demands and the material gains a polished or satin surface, according to need and taste. Not to mention innovations in surface design, which dares to propose interferences or “reinterpretations” in the natural appearance of rocks (just remember the terrazzo or granilite models) and exotic stone imitations, tailored for those who appreciate unconventional solutions.

“People felt the need to transform domestic spaces after spending so much time at home during the pandemic”, evaluates architect Gizelle Leite, who says she has received many clients interested in renovating their homes since then. The common note to almost all of them? The desire for harmonic and neutral spaces – which do not get tired despite the long stay in the place –, in which case porcelain tiles with a marble look are ideal.