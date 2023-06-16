Poverty rose to 43.4%, according to the Di Tella University

The poverty rate rises to 43.4% in Argentine households for the semester between December 2022 and May 2023, according to a poverty nowcast from the Torcuato Di Tella University.

The report indicates that the Total Basic Basket (CBT) average in Greater Buenos Aires (GBA) for the reference semester was estimated at $59,727 per adult equivalent, which means an interannual increase of 111.6%.

For its part, the average total family income (ITF) was projected a year-on-year increase of 76.8%.

Basic basket: what are the taxes that compose it

With these data and the simulation of the microdata of the Permanent Household Survey (EPH) of the fourth quarter of 2022, the first and the second of 2023, the poverty rate was projected “43.4%, with a 95% interval between 41.8% and 44.9%”.

According to the study, The projected incidence is a weighted average from a poverty rate estimated at 41.2% for December 2022, 42.3% for the first quarter of 2023 and 46.0% for the two-month period April-May 2023”.

This projection suggests that the 43.4% of people live in poor urban households. The urban population captured by the EPH in the reference semester was estimated at around 29.1 million people, which implies that around 12.6 million live in poor urban households.

How the poverty nowcast is calculated

The poverty nowcast of the Torcuato Di Tella University estimates the incidence of poverty, measured in terms of the Percentage of people living in poor households, on a semi-annual basis. It is updated every month and the estimate is based on the INDEC Permanent Household Survey (EPH) together with projections of the total basic food basket (CBT) using the Consumer Price Index and projections of the deciles of total family income.

Poverty and childhood

In May, the Argentine Catholic University (UCA) released a report stating that 6 out of 10 children are poor in Argentina.

“The incidence of resource deprivation experienced by children and adolescents (NNyA) continue to be very high and maintain very significant gaps in social inequality”, he argues.

In the item “Subsistence” that measures the indicators of poverty and social protection, it was collected that 61.6% (8.2 million) are poor and 13.1% (1.6 million) indigent. In the first case, it is about families that cannot cover the Total Basic Basket that includes food, clothing and other daily expenses. For the second, however, it means that the salary is not even enough to eat.

