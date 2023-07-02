“Power Code” Film Based on the Story of “Guardian of the Party Constitution” Zhang Renya Released in Zhejiang

The highly anticipated film “Power Code,” which revolves around the remarkable story of Zhang Renya, the “Guardian of the Party Constitution,” was officially released on July 1. Directed by Gao Feng and written by Wang Tianyun and Duan Yuehao, the movie combines thrilling gunfights, intelligence operations, and spy tactics. It also explores the complex relationships of father and son, as well as brother and daughter, as it takes the audience through the thrilling struggles of revolutionary soldier Zhang Renya in Zhejiang, Shanghai, Jiangxi, and Anhui.

Starring Zhang Tong and Chen Duling, “Power Code” is a collaborative effort by the Propaganda Department of Ningbo Municipal Party Committee, Ningbo Radio and Television Group, and Ningbo Beilun District Government. Other production companies involved include Anhui Film Group and Ningbo Cultural Tourism Group. The film has received support from the 2023 cultural industry special fund from the Central Propaganda Department.

Zhejiang Daily reported that the film not only showcases the heroic deeds of Zhang Renya but also highlights the importance of upholding party principles and the constitution. Zhang Renya, widely regarded as the guardian of the party constitution, played a crucial role in the Communist Party’s early years in China.

With an intriguing storyline and a stellar cast, “Power Code” is expected to attract a wide audience. The film’s release in Zhejiang has created a buzz among movie enthusiasts, who are eagerly waiting to witness the thrilling struggles and sacrifices of Zhang Renya on the big screen.

The movie’s premiere was attended by various dignitaries, including government officials, filmmakers, and actors. The audience was captivated by the intense action sequences and the emotional depth of the characters portrayed by Zhang Tong and Chen Duling.

As “Power Code” hits theaters across Zhejiang, moviegoers are flocking to cinemas to experience the extraordinary journey of Zhang Renya and to gain a deeper understanding of the party constitution. This film not only provides entertainment but also promotes a sense of patriotism and respect for the party’s ideals.

The success of “Power Code” is expected to contribute significantly to the local film industry in Zhejiang, as it showcases the talent and creativity of the region’s filmmakers. The film’s release has undoubtedly cemented Zhejiang’s reputation as a hub for producing high-quality films rooted in rich Chinese history and culture.

The movie “Power Code” directed by Gao Feng, written by Wang Tianyun and Duan Yuehao, and starring Zhang Tong and Chen Duling has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the film industry. It serves as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and its ability to captivate audiences while shedding light on the heroic deeds of historical figures like Zhang Renya.

