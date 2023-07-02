Amerigo Vespucci sets sail from Genoa for a round-the-world flight by the Frecce Tricolori

The Amerigo Vespucci ‘ambassador’ sets sail around the world greeted by the Frecce Tricolori

Amerigo Vespucci, the salute of the tricolor arrows

She is 92 years old and carries them very well, so much so that she has been called the most beautiful ship in the world several times. The Amerigo Vespucci, undoubtedly the longest-lived unit in service in the Navy, built at the Royal Shipyard of Castellamare di Stabia, leaves the port of Genoa to bring the best of Italy to 5 continents, greeted by the Frecce tricolori flying over it. Then it was the turn of the Navy aviation. Italy leaves with the ship. Her new mission is to go on a world tour that will last around 20 months, becoming an ambassador of Made in Italy. As explained by the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, today the Vespucci “is preparing to carry out a historic feat, it will arrive in 5 continents crossing 3 oceans, 31 ports, 28 countries for over 20 months”. And in the most significant stages, ‘Italian villages’ will be set up to present our products.

It must be said that the “Vespucci will now be added to the 11 navy ships that are already operating out of the Mediterranean, a record for the Navy – Credendino recalls -. This is to protect national interests. Vespucci and the best-performing vessels of the Navy represent an instrument of naval diplomacy, which is of primary importance in support of Italy”. To operate this jewel complex, over 100 meters long, there is a large crew, which is the ” true engine” of the Amerigo Vespucci, made up of 264 soldiers. Integrated by the students (about 130 every year) and by the support staff of the Naval Academy, even reaching over 400 units. Thehe historic sailing ship will sail to “tell about Italy, art, culture, history, gastronomy, science, research, technology, industry” underlines Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. “This combination makes this nation what it is, and makes the name Italy one of the most evocative names”. “Made in Italy has a meaning in the world, but not for us, for this government or for the ten that preceded it – says Crosetto -, but because the name Italy evokes the Colosseum, Raffaello, Leonardo, but also Armani and Ferrari A set of things that have attached to that name a sense of beauty, culture and history, the ability to look to the future. We safeguard this heritage, which is given to us without us deserving it, built over the years”. For all these reasons, the ship “will be received in an extraordinary way – he concludes -: because not only will the most beautiful ship in the world arrive, but Italy will arrive”.

