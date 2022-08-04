Home Entertainment “Predator: Prey” media word-of-mouth lifted Rotten Tomatoes freshness 95%_Movie_Hulu_Series
"Predator: Prey" media word-of-mouth lifted Rotten Tomatoes freshness 95%

“Predator: Prey” media word-of-mouth lifted Rotten Tomatoes freshness 95%_Movie_Hulu_Series

Original title: “Predator: Prey” media word-of-mouth lifted Rotten Tomatoes 95% freshness

“Predator: Prey” media word-of-mouth lifts the ban on Rotten Tomatoes with 95% freshness

Time Net NewsThe fifth new film in the “Predator” series, “Predator: Prey”, has been lifted by media word-of-mouth. At present, the freshness of Rotten Tomatoes is as high as 95% (79 comments), and the MTC average score is 69 (22 comments), which is a good performance. Film critics praised the film as one of the best monster movies in recent years, second only to the first “Predator” in 1987.

The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, director of “Black Robe Pickets”, and starring Amber Mindysand and others. It tells the story of the Predator who came to earth and confronted the Indian Comanche nation 300 years ago. Launched on Hulu on August 5.

Excerpts from media commentary:

Collider (91/100): The only downside to “Prey” is that it’s streaming, with the 20th Century film coming to Hulu later this week. It’s no exaggeration to say that if it’s just to enjoy one of the best action movies of the year, watch it on a bigger screen if possible, after all, it’s the best film in the Predator franchise.

Slant Magazine (25/100): The Prey is aptly titled, as it’s intimidated by John McTiernan’s original Predator.Return to Sohu, see more

