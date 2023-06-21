predictions for love, health and work for each sign

Sign by sign, find out in this note what the horoscope has in store for you on June 21, 2023. La Voz brings you the most accurate predictions about health, love and money.

Today’s Aries Horoscope, Wednesday June 21, 2023

Something shines through that will be very useful in a meeting that they will have with people with whom they have role conflicts. The decision will be made in your favor, do not fear. Do not forget that in love always transparency. Color moment: reddish.

♈︎. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Leo and Sagittarius. People born between March 21 and April 20 belong to the sign of Aries.

Taurus Horoscope for today, Wednesday June 21, 2023

Do not be disappointed in the face of answers that come to you at work. Things are sometimes interrupted to take another course. Do not alter your relationships because of jealousy that never leads to anything positive. Don’t waste your valuable time. Color moment: cyan.

♉︎. Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Virgo and Capricorn. People born between April 21 and May 21 belong to the sign of Taurus.

Gemini Horoscope for today, Wednesday June 21, 2023

A riddle that comes from their own intuition will give them the key to be able to solve a somewhat difficult question that arose in their workplaces. They are moved by something they are told and come to a change in their concepts about their distrust of people. Color Moment: Violet.

♊︎. Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like Libra and Aquarius. People born between May 22 and June 21 belong to the sign of Gemini.

Today’s Cancer Horoscope, Wednesday June 21, 2023

A state of mind that rises thanks to more than positive responses on the economic level. Do not absorb everything you hear or take responsibility for the things of others. The limits to not suffer must be set by oneself. Color moment: fuchsia.

♋︎. Cancer is the fourth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like that of Scorpio and Pisces. People born between June 21 and July 23 belong to the sign of Cancer.

Leo’s horoscope for today, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

They will be faced with the possibility of resuming an activity that will be very conducive to the situation they are experiencing. Nothing that you imagine on the affective plane can happen. do not fear Try not to live from fear and allow life to propose. Color Moment: Gold.

♌︎. Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac. Its element is fire, just like that of Aries and Sagittarius. People born between July 22 and August 21 belong to the Leo sign.

Virgo’s horoscope for today, Wednesday June 21, 2023

A new alternative is presented in the face of a labor conflict that resurfaces for not having made certain things clear. Your analytical capacity will bring you the solution. You have to prove to yourself that you can. Color moment: amber.

♍︎. Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Taurus and Capricorn. People born between August 24 and September 23 belong to the Virgo sign.

Libra’s horoscope for today, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Do not feel displaced by a certain attitude from someone who really does not deserve to be considered. The seriousness of the acts passes through whoever does them. The economy is reactivated giving them the possibility of paying off debts and payments. Color moment: green.

♎︎. Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Aquarius. People born between September 24 and October 23 belong to the Libra sign.

Scorpio Horoscope for today, Wednesday June 21, 2023

The point is not to misjudge anyone but to help others evolve. Everything would be recovering on the affective level. Do not be disappointed without having the answers, give time to the other and to time itself. Better to be optimistic. Color Moment: Pink

♏︎. Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Pisces. People born between October 24 and November 22 belong to the sign of Scorpio.

Sagittarius Horoscope for today, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

A new search in the labor field would be pointing towards you. Do not stop making your calls, they are important to keep things active. The insistence on the things we want to achieve must be real. Color Moment: Turquoise.

♐︎. Sagittarius is the ninth first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Aries and Leo. People born between November 23 and December 22 belong to the Sagittarius sign.

Capricorn Horoscope for today, Wednesday June 21, 2023

An extreme activity in this day of definitions in which they will end up exhausted but with favorable responses. Know that your responsibility is well recognized at all levels. Don’t get upset and learn to do what you can. Color moment: yellow.

♑︎. Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.

Aquarius Horoscope for today, Wednesday, June 21, 2023

A special recognition will alleviate the tensions they have in the workplace. Know that sometimes there are discussions that do not imply a lack of affection. Have confidence in yourself. Tranquility must prevail. Color moment: magenta.

♒︎. Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

Pisces Horoscope for today, Wednesday June 21, 2023

They will have a space to hold interesting meetings with new people who appear in their lives. The intuitive capacity that distinguishes them will make them understand the attitudes of relatives who are upset. Moment of color: pomegranate.

♓︎. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

