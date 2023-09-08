Premiere of ‘It’s Worth It’: A Film that Heals and Inspires

“Movie ‘It’s Worth It’ Holds Premiere in Beijing”

Beijing, September 6 – The highly anticipated movie “It’s Worth It” had its premiere in Beijing yesterday, attracting a star-studded cast and industry guests. Producer Cao Baoping, director and screenwriter Liu Jiayin, lead actor Hu Ge, as well as actors Wu Lei, Qi Xi, and Gan Yuchen, among others, attended the event.

The film tells the compelling story of a struggling screenwriter named Wen Shan, played by Hu Ge, who unexpectedly starts writing eulogies for others. Through his interactions with various clients, Wen Shan and his clients find solace and healing, ultimately discovering their own paths in life.

Lead actor Hu Ge shared his personal connection to the character of Wen Shan, stating, “I think I’m quite similar to him on the inside. But I’m not as good as him because he has the courage to persevere.” Hu Ge also revealed that while playing Wen Shan, he often thought of his late mother, emphasizing how the film helped him address his own regrets and guilt regarding their limited time together.

Wu Lei, who portrays the character Xiao Yin, described his role as the “mirror image” of Wen Shan, representing his ideal self. Producer Cao Baoping expressed his admiration for director Liu Jiayin, referring to her sincerity as the most moving aspect of the film. Director Liu Jiayin explained her intention in choosing the theme of life and death, stating that facing death empowers individuals and brings a heightened sense of existence.

The film’s cast also shared their experiences and emotional connections to their respective characters. Qi Xi, who portrays Shao Jinsui, expressed her fondness for the role and the pure feeling it evoked. Gan Yuchen, who plays Lao Lu, commented on the similarities between his character and Wen Shan. Other actors, such as Zhao Qian and Xiao Li Zhenqi, also shared their heartfelt sentiments about their roles and the impact of the film.

In addition to the cast, many friends of the main creators attended the premiere to show their support and shared their own reflections after the screening. Actor Wang Chuanjun praised Qi Xi’s performance and emphasized the importance of always moving forward. Actress Yan Ni recognized the strong connection between Wen Shan and Hu Ge and commended the attention to detail in the film.

In “It’s Worth It,” the character Wen Shan, known as “the person who wrote the eulogy,” takes audiences on an emotional journey. Through encounters with various clients, each with their own unique story, Wen Shan learns to accept his imperfections and embrace personal growth. The movie is set to be released nationwide on September 9.

