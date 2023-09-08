Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ vs Mate 60/60 Pro: A Look at the Differences and Color Options

Panda Color Matching: Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ vs Mate 60/60 Pro

The highly anticipated Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ has silently made its way onto the shelves. Despite the lack of publicity, the flagship phone has already sold out on Huawei’s official store. The price of the Mate 60 Pro+ has not been officially announced but is available for pre-order with a deposit of 1,000 yuan. Two versions are available: 16GB+1TB and 16GB+512GB.

One of the most distinguishing features of the Mate 60 Pro+ is its painted arc design, achieved through a nano-scale metal double-dyeing process. This design is both elegant and recognizable. In terms of color matching, Huawei offers two options for the Mate 60 Pro+: Inkstone Black and Xuan White. The Xuan White color stands out as Huawei’s rare “panda color,” making it a highly sought-after choice.

But what sets the Mate 60 Pro+ apart from its predecessors, the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro, which were already available on the market? The most noticeable change in the Mate 60 Pro+ is the curved waistline, enhancing its aesthetics.

Another significant feature of the Mate 60 Pro+ is its support for Tiantong satellite calls and two-way Beidou satellite messages. This makes it the world‘s first mobile phone equipped with dual-star satellite communications. In addition, the Mate 60 Pro+ boasts an improved camera system, including a 48-megapixel super-concentrated camera with an aperture range of F1.4 to F4.0, OIS optical image stabilization, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an aperture of F2.2, and a 48-megapixel super macro telephoto camera with an aperture of F3.0. These camera capabilities surpass those of the Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro. Additionally, the Mate 60 Pro+ introduces the new silent call function.

With the Huawei Mate 60 series already offering medium, large, and extra-large cups, consumers are left wondering if there will be a Porsche design version in the future.

As per Kuai Technology, this article’s source, if you wish to reprint this article, please credit it accordingly. The editor in charge of this article is Zhaohui.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

