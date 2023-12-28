Premiere of Mandarin Version of Musical “Lion Boys” at Guangzhou Opera House

The Mandarin version of the musical “I Am What I Am” is set to premiere at the Guangzhou Opera House from January 11th to 14th, 2024. The play, titled “The Young Lion” in Mandarin, tells the inspiring story of Ajuan, a left-behind teenager who dreams of becoming a lion dancer. The story follows Ajuan as he forms a lion dance troupe with his friends and becomes a student of the renowned lion dance master Qiang. Together, they undergo rigorous training with their sights set on the “National Lion Dance Championship.” Despite facing numerous obstacles and prejudices, Ajuan stages a comeback through sheer determination and fiery spirit.

The lion dance, with thousands of years of history, is a significant representative of the cultural heritage of Guangzhou. It was included in the first batch of the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of China in 2006. “The Young Lion” intends to invigorate this intangible cultural heritage in the popular form of stage art, focusing on the lion dance culture and local customs of the Lingnan area.

Director He Nian emphasized the importance of localization in the musical, stating that the incorporation of Lingnan styles and elements in the stage design and visual presentation is crucial for the success and recognition of the production.

The Mandarin version of the musical has brought together outstanding artistic talents from the Greater Bay Area, including popular artists Jordan Chan and Kit Chan, as well as professional actors Fang Shujian, Guo Hongxu, and Chen Keming.

“The Young Lion” is not only an inspirational story about a teenager’s struggle, but also an ode to every striving individual, emphasizing the true essence of life. Through its portrayal of characters’ passion for life, the musical manages to recreate the strong flavor of contemporary life.

The premiere of “The Young Lion” is highly anticipated, and it is expected to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and vibrant performances. The musical aims to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Guangzhou while resonating with audiences on a universal level.

