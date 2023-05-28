Premium Black opens in Teresina

The brothers Jeosé and Jehovah inherited their father’s business and not only continued the work but also took the company to a surprising level.

It all started more than 30 years ago with a cement trade, and the children, wanting to expand their horizons, started investing in tableware, metals, paints… pioneers in the early 2000s, opening the first self-service building materials store in the state, the first with more than 1,000 m² – large, by the standards of the time.

In 2011 it was time to open the first boutique, and Decortiles, which was already part of the mix of available products, gained a prominent space. Since then there are more than 10 stores and the desire to go further has not abandoned Jeosé, who, in the midst of this whole process, faced an architecture college to be able to speak the same language as his customers.

A Premium Black came to crown this success story. Opened this Thursday (25th), it brought together guests, friends, customers and partners to celebrate one of the many achievements Montes brothers. The new space is located on Avenida Fortaleza, in Teresinain a gallery of technical stores in the construction, decoration, gastronomy, architecture offices, construction companies and specialized in special cuts of porcelain tiles.

Inside Premium Black, a tree makes up a garden that projects to the outside, in a naturalistic and cozy decoration at the same time. For the Decortiles brand, a private space of 350m² houses the products in a look that follows the Black pattern of being: refined, elegant, instagrammable, inviting.

“We are Black first for the quality and variety of products. What has always attracted us has been the solidity of the brand, the history of the factory. In over 60 years, it has never lost its personality, care, appreciation of what is good, design, without forgetting the market. It has the world cup as a reference, but it has an inward look. A great brand that has this welcome, and we believe that it is one of the ones that has the most options for products with innovation and the identity of handmade”, Jeose Montesco-owner of the store