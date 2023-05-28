Herisau-based textile finisher Cilander is getting fit

Several redundancies and restructuring of the company: The Eastern Swiss textile finisher Cilander is getting fit The long-established Cilander company based in Herisau feels compelled to focus on greater efficiency and wants to promote high-quality products in order to be able to survive in Switzerland. That also costs jobs.

Among other things, Cilander produces the fabric for the Swiss Army’s new camouflage suit. Photo: Ralph Ribi (Herisau, April 18, 2023)

The textile industry is a tough patch. Or, as Burghard Schneider says, head of the textile finisher Cilander based in Herisau: “She’s under massive pressure.” Just a few days ago, the Zofingen textile finisher Bethge, with 30 employees, announced that it would probably cease operations at the end of 2023. “This means that our practically last competitor in Switzerland is bowing out,” says Schneider.