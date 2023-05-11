Prevención Salud seeks to double its number of affiliates in the mountains

While in Argentina the economic and social crisis of a model that seems exhausted deepens, the Sancor Seguros Group decided to relaunch one of its products with the aim of covering a greater portion of the health services market. Through Prevención Salud, the prepaid company that landed in the region nine years ago, will seek to reach 25,000 affiliates with a five-year business plan.

The announcement took place in a central event hall in Bariloche in which the regional manager Miguel Carruozzo, the general manager of Health Prevention, Carlos Hoffmann and the director of Corporate Strategy of Sancor Seguros, Edgardo Bovo, were present. Each one was in charge of contributing the perspective of their sector in this expansion project for Río Negro, Neuquén and Chubut.

The regional manager Miguel Carruozzo, the general manager of Health Prevention, Carlos Hoffmann and the director of Corporate Strategy of Sancor Seguros, Edgardo Bovo, last Wednesday night, in Bariloche. Photo «Black River»

Carruozzo was the one who revealed the insurance group’s intentions for its prepaid medicine company. He explained that they currently have 12,000 affiliates in the region that they hope to duplicate with projects designed especially for the tourism sector, as they already did with Sancor Seguros Energy, a division focused on those linked to oil, gas or of renewable energies.

The strategy to land in the economic engine of the Andean region will be supported by the different coverages offered by the group. It is that the complete package allows access to the variants of the Prevention brand (Retirement, Health and ART), insurance and even a digital bank (Banco del Sol) that fully enters the successful world of fintech but with the guarantee which, from the start, offers Sancor.

The first thing is health

In turn, Hoffmann focused on Health Prevention, the product for which the cooperative company organized a presentation that included an analysis of the economic context by journalist and speaker Damián Di Pace.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



“We have reached a mature market,” the manager confessed, recalling the arrival of prepaid and the challenge of finding a place among other companies with a long history in the region. At that time it was decided to target the young public through technology since Prevention is a “digital native” firm that offers all its services through the web or a mobile application.

But the positioning plan did not stop there because work was also done on a comprehensive medical booklet, an adequate price and access to simple procedures that would avoid the usual pilgrimage to authorize practices or get consultation vouchers.

The Sancor Group prepaid relaunched its brand from Bariloche with a focus on service through technology and the decision to invest in the midst of a crisis. Photo «Black River».

“We wanted members to be able to find the answers they needed on their cell phones,” added Hoffmann regarding the implementation of a digital credential, with an authorization token for greater security, and the possibility of being able to attend anywhere in the country. with the professional of your choice. “We seek unrestricted access to medicine,” he defined about a model in which “freedom of choice” must prevail.

With this roadmap, the prepaid company achieved a total of 255,000 affiliates throughout the country and that is why they are not afraid of relaunching in the midst of a crisis scenario that, as they recognized, also affects health service companies.

Members make an effort to stay within the prepaid plan, sometimes choosing a lower coverage plan, and that is why Prevention also offers the possibility of care through copayments. From the highest authorities of Sancor Seguros

During the press conference, prior to the main event, Hoffmann confided that the post-pandemic accelerated the “constant mutation” of the health system with an important segment that turned its needs over to the public scheme. However, he said that members make an effort to stay within the prepaid plan, sometimes choosing a lower coverage plan, and that is why Prevention also offers the possibility of care through copayments.

“We have a positive flow of members,” he said, saying that by the end of the business year, scheduled for June, they had managed to recruit 70,000 members. This result made Prevención Salud establish itself among the 10 most important prepaid companies in the country with a simple premise: adapt the offer to reality. As an example, he said that the company decided to make monthly adjustments in the fees to make the costs that each family must incur more bearable.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



About the Group

The director of Corporate Strategy, Edgardo Bovo, remarked that the group was born 77 years ago, as a detachment from the Sancor dairy company, to provide coverage to its associates. However, due to issues related to regulations, they had to expand this service to other sectors until they became established in a company that currently maintains a presence in Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil.

When asked about the decision to relaunch one of the cooperative’s products in the midst of the economic fluctuations the country is going through, Bovo was confident and acknowledged that they tend to be “optimistic” in the long-term view without ruling out that before they will have to go through storms “that are in sight.” Even so, the objective remains firm: to grow even in the crisis.



