The Wonderful Shaping of the Image of Communists——Comment on Huangmei Opera’s “Communist Manifesto” and Yuan Yuan’s Performance Art Features- Huaibei News Net- Huaibei Authoritative News Website

Based on the drama of the same name by Tang Dong and Pu Xun, written by Zhou Deping, directed by Tong Weiwei, composed by Xu Zhiyuan, choreographed by Wu Fang, starring Yuan Yuan, Jiang Jianguo, Zhang Xiaowei, Wu Yun, Yao Dan, Yao Endian, etc., created and performed by Huangmei Theater of Anhui Province The large-scale modern Huangmei opera “Communist Manifesto” is an excellent opera repertoire with profound ideological meaning, exquisite drama structure, superb performance by actors, strong emotional impact and high aesthetic value. Among the many dramas reflecting and expressing red themes, it can be called a gratifying, rare and excellent work.

With ups and downs, passionate and affectionate artistic narrative, the play brings the audience back to the historical moment in China a hundred years ago. As a communist, Wen Qing did not change her original intention because of the rich and generous life of a merchant family. She resolutely divorced her husband Kuang Zhaonian and changed her name to Lin Yufei devoted herself to the revolutionary struggle, promoting communist ideals and seeking ways to save the country by engraving the “Communist Manifesto”. After the failure of the Guangzhou Uprising in 1927, she was unfortunately arrested and imprisoned. Faced with all kinds of temptations and death threats from the enemy, especially her own son Kuang Wei, who was detained and interrogated for ignorance of the truth as the captain of the Kuomintang inspection team, Not only with his firm loyalty to the revolutionary belief, he showed the spiritual integrity of sacrificing his life and his determination; with the rescue and help of Kuang Zhaonian and others, he fought wits and bravery with the brutal and greedy hostile forces, and dealt him a heavy blow ; moreover, in the dangerous and complicated situation of fighting against the enemy, it reflects the tenderness, reason and sobriety of a revolutionary mother, educates and guides the young generation who should be upright and promising, and urges them to wake up in time and turn from the reactionary camp to The revolution realized the continuation and inheritance of the red gene, and used its own hot blood and precious life to compose a magnificent triumphant song that broke through the darkness of the times and stirred people’s hearts.

There are only two main scenes in the play, one is the living room of Kuang Zhaonian, the owner of Guangzhou Yixiang Commercial Co. The organic unfolding and alternate presentation well complete the complete narrative of the play. Yuan Yuan, an excellent young actor in Huangmei Opera who has played the leading role in the red theme for three times, plays the heroine image of Lin Yufei in this play. The strengths shown are enough to provoke the main role of Lin Yufei, and these characteristics and strengths have been fully brought into play. Moreover, the repeated experience and precise grasp of playing such red characters have given him relatively rich experience and profound experience, from the dress, external shape and internal temperament of the characters in the play to the dignified atmosphere reflected in the performance. The characteristics of being firm and steady fit the image of a female communist. Jiang Jianguo, the actor of Kuang Zhaonian, is famous for his handsome appearance, bright voice, and simple and generous performance. Hot-blooded, young and vicious, Kwong’s second wife, Xie Wanyun, is calculating but warm-hearted. The enemy chief, Shen Zhuo, is insidious and cunning and tries to take the opportunity to satisfy his own greed. With the blessing and foil of these characters, Lin Yufei, the The artistic image of the early communists is earth-shattering, radiant, and extremely successfully interpreted and presented on the stage of Huangmei Drama.

As the actor of the heroine Lin Yufei, Yuan Yuan performed a delicately portrayed and richly layered performance, which can be described as highly respected and remarkable. The play reproduces the situation when she ran away from home in the form of flashback. Although she and Kuang Zhaonian once shared the same goals, stood side by side, and cherished each other. , not mixing with peaches and plums, and committing himself to the country with his body, is an image of ideals, missions, and the world as his own responsibility. Here, Yuan Yuan vividly portrays and reveals her feelings of wanting to leave and her firm and decisive attitude through her upright external body and fiery and sincere inner confession. And when the revolution failed and the city of Guangzhou was bleeding into rivers, Lin Yufei was helped into Kuang’s house by Kuang Mei with her face covered and bloodstained. All the characters in the play were caught in a major crisis and fierce conflict. Yuan Yuan’s performance here focuses on the performance of Lin Yufei who is in the midst of intertwined contradictions and the focus. Not only did she see a photo of her son Kuang Wei upstairs, but it triggered the long-hidden and deep maternal love, and also Around the current situation with Kwong Zhaonian, he is deeply worried about Kwong’s future life orientation. Under the pursuit of the enemy, she chose to leave Kuang’s house and was arrested by the police, just out of the great righteousness of a Communist, out of love and responsibility for Kuang Wei, Kuang Zhaonian and their families. Yuan Yuan has well grasped Lin Yufei’s character traits of tenderness and vigor coexisting, and conveyed it with many twists and turns, ups and downs, and touchingly.

The two scenes in the interrogation room of the prison can be regarded as important scenes that portray and express the image of Lin Yufei in detail and in depth. The similarity between the two scenes is that the focus is on the rivalry between mother and son. The difference is that in the previous scene, Kuang Wei did not know that Lin Yufei, the object of interrogation, was actually his biological mother. In order to understand the truth but not be able to recognize the mother and child, the peculiar establishment of this dramatic relationship between characters provides a very sufficient external and psychological space for advancing the plot, shaping the characters, and revealing the theme. The previous “interrogation scene” moved people’s hearts because Lin Yufei could only “restrain herself and guard against impulsivity in a dangerous situation” in the face of her biological son Kuang Wei, because “Beware of the many eyes and ears outside the prison door”, she couldn’t help but face Kuang Wei yelled “baby”, but he had to stop talking and cover it up in time. The play uses the form of “interrogation” and the reversal of roles, so that the dialogue between mother and child contains rich content and wit, and it plays a practical role in telling history, propagating the revolution, and educating future generations. The “interrogation scene” in the latter scene is when Lin Yufei is tortured and fully understands the identity of the other party, and the mother and child meet each other, which is even more meaningful. Faced with his mother’s scarred and frail body, Kuang Wei and his mother Lin Yufei, who are full of guilt, recall the beauty of childhood in a way similar to the way of communicating in hidden words, expressing and expressing the deep affection between mother and child . However, when Kuang wanted to “split the mountain to save his mother” and took the action of buying a pass with a lot of money to save his mother, Lin Yufei resolutely stopped it out of a sober judgment of the dangerous situation to prevent greater bloodshed and sacrifice. Blame him for not really understanding the “Communist Manifesto” and “not really knowing your mother”, so that the audience can’t help being shaken in their minds while watching the drama, and the spiritual realm is accompanied by sublimation. Yuan Yuan’s performances in these two scenes are very exciting and moving. She showed Lin Yufei’s uncontrollable inner emotions in front of her son, and she had to restrain and endure under certain circumstances, especially her The expression of “I recommend Xuanyuan with my blood” and the determination to go to death boldly, is not only properly grasped, vividly performed, but also full of awe-inspiring spirit. On the basis of Huangmei Opera’s euphemistic, fresh, clear and hearty, pure and profound style, it effectively integrates the resolute, decisive and resolute performance required to portray the characters, and the long vocals with correct words and round voices. , making Lin Yufei’s image more powerful, full of flesh and blood, and deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

What is particularly worth mentioning and should be praised is that the play uses the use of two props as an important gaze point for expressing emotions. Lin Yufei made a kite for Kuang Wei when he was a child, and what she showed was pure and sweet maternal love. Later, I found materials in the prison and made the same kite for him again. On the gently shaking bamboo paper, I carried more heavy sustenance and hope. The penetration of this clue has formed the emotional melting point of the play that burns the hearts of the audience, and has a strong artistic tension that makes people cry. The “Communist Manifesto” is the keynote. This booklet was engraved by Lin Yufei herself and held up by the characters in the play many times, implying that it illuminates, guides and supports the protagonist’s heart and even the whole life in the dark. The sunshine of the truth of the world is the great source of strength for him to yearn for the light, not fear sacrifice, and persist in the struggle to the end, and it is also the core theme deeply explored and passionately conveyed in this play. Lin Yufei was shot and sacrificed to cover Kuang Mei in the end, which is the most direct and noble embodiment and proof of the revolutionary dedication of the Communists. The play also uses revolutionary romanticism to show that Kuang Wei and Kuang Mei’s brothers and sisters went to Jinggangshan to join the Red Army. They were obviously influenced by the “Communist Manifesto” and their mother’s actions and spirit. On the stage, Lin Yufei reappeared poetically in a sea of ​​red flags. The implication symbolized and interpreted may be that although her life stopped at the moment of the gunshot, her immortal spirit will never die. Forged in the world, and shining in the revolutionary cause. It can be said that Yuan Yuan accurately grasped and perfectly portrayed the character of Lin Yufei in the play with her outstanding performance of singing and acting, rich voice and emotion, and unique charm. The dual images of the mother are vividly and touchingly blended together, which makes the play show great ideological appeal and artistic appeal.

Wang Shoude