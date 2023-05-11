China’s New Loans and Social Finance Increment Dropped Cliff-MoM in April – WSJ

Updated May 11, 2023 17:05 CST



Previously, in March, RMB loans increased by 3.89 trillion yuan, and the scale of social financing increased by 5.38 trillion yuan. At the end of the month, the stock of social financing scale increased by 10% year-on-year, and M2 increased by 12.7% year-on-year.

This further confirms that after the retaliatory recovery of the economy at the beginning of the year, the follow-up recovery momentum is insufficient. Of course, it is also related to seasonal factors: due to assessment needs, banks generally sprint loans at the end of the quarter, the middle of the year, and the end of the year.

Compared with March, the increase in loans and social financing has fallen off a cliff, the growth rate of social financing stocks has remained flat, and M2 has slowed down moderately. At the same time, loans and M2 are also lower than expected.

According to data released by the People’s Bank of China on Thursday afternoon, RMB loans increased by 718.8 billion yuan in April, and the scale of social financing increased by 1.22 trillion yuan. At the end of the month, the stock of social financing scale increased by 10% year-on-year. 12.4%.

