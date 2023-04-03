Is Prince Harry secretly promoting Dior? At least that’s what his recent swank appearance in the UK suggests. Instead of going for a casual look, as usual, Harry showed up in an outrageously expensive Dior shirt. That’s behind the questionable luxury appearance!

Prince Harry (38) presented himself perfectly styled on his surprise visit to the United Kingdom a few days ago. Although he had traveled to his homeland without his wife Meghan Markle (41), he always carried his loved one with him. Here’s how the Duke of Sussex sported a high fashion brand, in a subtle nod to his wife Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry causes explosives in a luxury shirt

Like, among others, the British “ExpressIt was reported that Prince Harry had appeared in a Christian Dior shirt at the hearing in the High Court in London over his complaint against the publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers, over allegations of unlawful information gathering. Yes instead of complaining, Harry got people talking with his expensive luxury outfit.

Prince Harry is said to have a sponsorship deal with Dior

Accordingly, some rumor RoyalsObservers already have a new source of income that could make Harry and Meghan’s coffers ring. Stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder claims it’s “very likely” that Harry has landed a sponsorship deal with luxury label Dior. “Wearing Dior is a new fashion direction for Prince Harry, who normally prefers a casual style, especially now that he’s moved to California and no longer needs to dress up to perform royal duties,” Holder explains “Newsweek“.

New source of income makes Harry and Meghan’s cash register ring

“We’re used to seeing him casual and casual, in t-shirts and plaid shirts with the sleeves casually rolled up, and a smart blazer when he needs to be a little smarter,” the expert continued. The expert claims that Harry’s decision to go with Dior was all the more surprising. “The designer may be perceived by many as too ostentatious for his normally reserved personal style,” warns Miranda Holder. She further notes that “designer sponsorship deals with celebrities are normal and it is therefore very likely that the Sussexes have reached an agreement with Dior.” This would be “a very convenient residual income for Harry and Meghan, who are ideal ambassadors for the brand.” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet commented on the alleged new source of income.

