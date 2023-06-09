Home » Walk into PROTOTYPES China’s first pop-up store “PROTO LAB” | Hypebeast
This season, SND @ HAUS SHANGHAI will join hands with PROTOTYPES, an emerging designer brand established in Zurich, to hold a POP-UP offline event with the theme of “PROTO LAB”, and will exhibit special art installations and release exclusive joint series on the day. As a recommended brand of SND sustainable fashion project SND GREEN, PROTOTYPES is special in the field of waste, idle and second-hand fabrics. What sets the design collective apart is that instead of producing new garments, they have opted for an approach that focuses on upcycling and repurposing, promoting a sustainable approach to fashion making and wearing.

The cooperation between SND and PROTOTYPES, POP-UP STORE, also implements this principle. The on-site installations and clothing are all made of recycled or reusable materials, hoping to tap the potential of idle products, and encourage everyone to support and join in greener fashion. Based on the two interesting series “PROTO PACKS” and “PROTO PRINTS” of the brand PROTOTYPES, with the theme of “PROTO LAB”, a capsule series embedded in an ideal environment will be displayed: in addition to displaying this series on the dry cleaning conveyor belt, you can also buy it from The vacuum bag traces the evolution from pair of sweatpants to hoodie. The cooperation between the two parties has a total of ten items, all of which are solid colors for daily use. I hope that it can improve everyone’s daily utilization and become a truly versatile item.

SND x PROTOTYPES POP-UP
When: June 7, 2023 – July 6, 2023
Address: 3F SND, No. 798-812 Huaihai Middle Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai

