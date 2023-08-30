Priscila Ángel Celebrates 21 Years of Love and Commitment with Gustavo Ángel

In the midst of the shocking news of the end of Los Temerarios, Priscila Ángel, the wife of Gustavo Ángel, took to social media to celebrate their 21 years of marriage. Priscila shared a heartfelt message in the description section, expressing her love and gratitude for the journey they have been on together. She acknowledged that their relationship has had its ups and downs, but with the help of God, they have stayed strong.

The fans of Los Temerarios were touched by Priscila’s message and left positive comments, wishing the couple many more years of happiness. Gustavo and Priscila got married in December 2001 in a grand wedding ceremony in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico. They have three children together: Sara, Gustavo Jr., and Alejandro.

Priscila frequently shares photos on her Instagram profile, showcasing her happy moments with Gustavo and their children. Just a week ago, she posted a picture of their family after attending mass, expressing her love for each member of her family.

The news of Los Temerarios’ breakup came as a shock to fans. The group, founded by Gustavo and his brother Adolfo Ángel, announced that they will be retiring in 2024 after a final concert tour. The duo expressed their gratitude towards their fans and revealed the dates for their last performances.

In the midst of these revelations, it is heartwarming to see Priscila and Gustavo celebrating their long-lasting marriage. Their love and dedication to each other serve as a reminder of the beautiful aspects of life amidst unexpected news.