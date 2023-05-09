PRO Summit to define candidates and interns: “Play together,” asked Macri

With the focus on the inmates and on keeping the PRO “united”, the main leaders of the space met this Monday, May 8, in view of the elections next weekend in five provinces.

The ex-president Mauricio Macri was present at the summit, which took place in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo, where the various inmates were raised and a mechanism was sought that would allow the unity of criteria when defining candidacies, something that at this time seems difficult.

According to reports, the leader of the space – recently arrived from Miami – asked them to work “united” and highlighted the possibility of victory in “some provinces.”

Diego Santilli, Mauricio Macri and Fernando de Andreis. PHOTO: NA

The two presidential candidates from space participated in the conclave, the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and Patricia Bullrich; the national deputy Maria Eugenia Vidal; the president of PRO, Federico Angelini; Buenos Aires deputies and pre-candidates Cristian Ritondo and Diego Santilli; and the former secretary general of the presidency Ferdinand de Andreis.

Upon arriving at the meeting, the pre-candidate Patricia Bullrich stated: “We are going to analyze the missing candidates, the provinces that have not defined strategies” and maintained that “There should not be unique candidates”. The former Minister of Security spoke about her intention to go for the presidency and expressed: “I am making my way.”

Patricia Bullrich arriving at the meeting. PHOTO: NA

At the end of the meeting, Ritondo avoided giving details and pointed out the five provincial elections that will take place next weekend: “We have to focus on Sunday and the launch of Córdoba, which is important for Juntos por el Cambio to win it.”

In this line, the former Minister of Security of the province of Buenos Aires during the administration of Vidal assured that the PRO will arrive “united” to the general elections, which suggests that the discussion for the consensus candidacies in the City of Buenos Aires Aires and in Buenos Aires territory continue to be a key issue in space.

In addition, Ritondo remarked that radicalism “has a good candidate in the City such as Lousteau and the PRO has to come up with a single candidate, who today has to be Jorge Macri”, dismissing a possible Vidal candidacy for that district. However, he remarked: “I accompany María Eugenia wherever she goes”.

Cristian Ritondo. PHOTO: NA

For his part, Angelini ratified the definition of the PRO left by Ritondo and, consulted by the entry of the leader of Avanza Libertad, José Luis Espertassured that “conceptually” they agree, but warned that the talk is pending.

“Macri asked us to play together and put an end to populism in the provinces next Sunday,” said Angelini, who also said that in San Juan and Tucumán they have “good chances.”

AG / ED