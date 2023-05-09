The first quarterly report is released, and 113 of the 140 listed Hunan enterprises are profitable. “Food and tourism” is very popular- Sanxiang Vientiane- Hunan Online

The first quarterly report was released, and 113 of the 140 listed Hunan enterprises made profits

“Food tourism” is very popular

With the closing of the disclosure of the 2022 annual reports of A-share listed companies, the first quarterly reports of 2023 will also be presented to investors. According to the statistics of the reporter, in the first quarter of this year, 5,155 A-share listed companies realized a total operating income of more than 17 trillion yuan, and a total net profit attributable to their parents of nearly 1.5 trillion yuan. The 140 listed Hunan enterprises made a total profit of 12.468 billion yuan, of which 113 realized profits, and the catering and tourism industries performed well.

The net profit of 5155 enterprises is nearly 1.5 trillion yuan

At present, the first quarterly report for 2023 has basically been disclosed. According to public data, the operating conditions of A-share listed companies in the first quarter of this year continued their momentum in 2022. According to the statistics of the reporter, 5,155 A-share listed companies achieved a total operating income of more than 17 trillion yuan in the first quarter of this year, an increase of nearly 4% year-on-year; The net profit attributable to the parent was nearly 1.5 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of more than 1.4%.

From the perspective of operating income, 2,834 listed companies achieved an increase in operating income in the first quarter of this year compared with the same period last year, accounting for more than 50%, of which more than 200 year-on-year growth rates were above 100%; from the perspective of net profit attributable to the parent, 2,751 In the first quarter of this year, the net profit attributable to the parent company of listed companies increased compared with the same period of the previous year, accounting for more than 50%, and more than 1,240 of them had a year-on-year growth rate of more than 50%.

What deserves investors’ attention is that in the first quarter of this year, companies listed on the GEM achieved both revenue and net profit growth.

113 of the 140 listed Hunan enterprises are profitable

The reporter consulted Wind data and found that in the first quarter of this year, 140 listed Hunan enterprises made a total profit of 12.468 billion yuan, and 113 achieved profits, accounting for more than 80%. Among them, Bank of Changsha ranked first in the list of listed Hunan enterprises with a net profit of 1.979 billion yuan. In addition, there are 6 companies including Minmetals Capital, Zoomlion, Aier Ophthalmology, Valin Iron and Steel, Founder Securities, and Mango Super Media. The net profit in the first quarter exceeded 500 million yuan, while the profits of 29 listed Hunan enterprises such as Times Electric and China Railway Construction Heavy Industry in the first quarter exceeded 100 million yuan. In contrast, Tangrenshen, Xin Ng Fung, *ST Joyvio, etc. suffered large losses, with losses exceeding 100 million yuan.

Judging from the year-on-year growth of net profit in the first quarter, the year-on-year growth rate of net profit of Huamin shares and Jiajia Foods was over 1200%, the year-on-year growth rate of Keming Noodles and Daodaoquan both exceeded 300%, and Goke Micro The net profit of 19 listed Hunan enterprises increased by more than 100% compared with the same period last year.

In addition, from the perspective of operating income, three listed Hunan enterprises, including Valin Iron and Steel, Hunan Yuneng and Zoomlion, all had operating income exceeding 10 billion yuan in the first quarter of this year. Valin Iron and Steel ranked first with an operating income of 39.762 billion yuan Listed Hunan enterprises topped the revenue list.

Catering and tourism performed well in the first quarter

With the changes in the market environment, the operating conditions in the first quarter of this year are also different for various industries. The reporter combed and found that in the first quarter of this year, the growth rate of power equipment, catering and tourism, and agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery was the highest, respectively 24.5%, 19.6% and 18.2%; even from the perspective of net profit, the growth rate of catering tourism, agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery It also ranks firmly in the forefront, reaching 164.2% and 76.8% respectively.

According to the reporter’s incomplete statistics, 26 A-share tourism companies achieved a total revenue of more than 30 billion yuan in the first quarter of this year, a year-on-year increase of nearly 30%; the total net profit attributable to the parent company was nearly 2.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of about 99%. Among them, Zhangjiajie, a listed Hunan company, saw the largest year-on-year revenue growth, exceeding 544%. The net profits of the electronics, building materials, and steel industries have been cut in half, and the performance of the steel industry has declined significantly. For example, the net profit of Valin Iron and Steel fell by 67% year-on-year.

“In the first quarter, the performance growth rate is obvious. Industries are generally concentrated in the consumer sector (food and beverage, etc.), computers, media and other sectors.” Some market institutions believe that investors can pay attention to the direction of performance prosperity in the future market, such as securities companies, communication equipment, games, semiconductor etc. According to the statistics of the reporter, in the first quarter of this year, Tuowei Information and Jingjiawei’s stock prices have increased by more than 100%. In addition, Huakai Yibai, Fangsheng Pharmaceutical, etc. have increased by 20%. Overall, more than 60% of Hunan stocks Cumulative increase in the first quarter of this year.

Source Changsha Evening News