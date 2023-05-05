Procedures for Argentine professionals who emigrate to Spain: homologation of the university degree

On November 7, 2022, the update and modernization of the requirements and procedures for applications for homologation and equivalence of university degreesthrough the Royal Decree 889/2022 approved by the Council of Ministers of Spain. In order to facilitate employability for professionals interested in emigrate.

The Spanish Ministry of Universities is the body in charge of validating higher education teachings from foreign training systems, to legally practice in the European nation. The certification from the country of origin must have an extension of at least 4 academic years, which is required for degrees granted by Spanish institutions.

University degree, what are the differences between homologation and equivalence?

“The homologation of one foreign title to one español it can be carried out once a teaching cycle in foreign universities or higher education centers has been completed. This means that the foreign title is officially recognized as equivalent to a title Spanish in academic and work terms in spain”, explained from the Madrid legal firm, Isacura Asociados.

The equivalence of one college degree It implies that the acquisition of knowledge previously completed in the originating territory is directly recognized without the need to repeat the studies already carried out. This means that the equality of level and content of learning is admitted in this case. Argentinian with instruction Spanish.

The substantial difference is that, Subjects or subjects already passed will be counted as equivalenteven without having fulfilled the total academic journey.

What requirements are required for both approval and equivalence?

Present the university degree

The grades and the academic program (and in some cases, the curriculum) legalized and apostilled

A fee of 163.22 euros must be paid (according to the 790 fee model applicable to the homologation and validation of titles )

) The identification can be with a passport, and it is not necessary to be a legal resident in the country, although it is important to take into account that if you do not reside legally in Spain, university fees may be more expensive

How long does it usually take to process the homologation or equivalence?

It is relevant to take into account that the waiting times for the approval and equivalence to be completed, after completing the procedure, usually range between 6 or 8 months.

What professional careers are considered “regulated” in Spain?

Doctor

Veterinarian

Engineer in (Roads, Canals and Ports, Mines, Industrial, Aeronautical, Agronomist, Naval and Oceanic, and Telecommunications)

Technical Engineer in (Mines, Public Works, Aeronautical, Agricultural, Forestry, Naval, Industrial, Telecommunications and Topography)

Nurse

Physiotherapist

Dentist

Pharmacist

Speech therapist

Optician-Optometrist

podiatrist

Occupational therapist

nutritionist dietitians

The degree studies that require validation through a qualifying master’s degree are:

Architect

General health psychologist

Lawyer

court solicitor

What are the university courses taught in Argentina that in Spain are called “non-regulated”?

For the university careers named as “unregulated”you must request your equivalence if you want to be able to exercise it in accordance with the regulations established by the competent authorities of Spain. Who should approve it and enable the applicant so that he can develop his profession in Iberian territory.

Journalism

Business Management

until

humanities

Biological Sciences

Physical, Chemical and Geological Sciences

Mathematics and statistics

Information Technology

Engineering that does not make up the “regulated”

Agriculture

Philosophy

Letters