Home Entertainment Producer posted “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” small gathering photo Zhou Xun’s nursery rhyme Zhang Jianing and others appeared
Entertainment

Producer posted “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” small gathering photo Zhou Xun’s nursery rhyme Zhang Jianing and others appeared

by admin
Producer posted “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” small gathering photo Zhou Xun’s nursery rhyme Zhang Jianing and others appeared

On February 19th, the producer Huang Lan released a small group photo of “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace”, Zhou Xun, nursery rhyme, Li Chun, Zhang Jianing and other actors who participated in “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” appeared, with the caption: “Yesterday “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” “Biography” is a small-scale gathering, and everyone has been very friendly since we haven’t seen each other for a long time. I miss the days of working together, starting from Beijing to shoot grasslands in Inner Mongolia, and then transferred to Jiangnan to shoot water scenes, and finally stuck in Hengdian, thousands of scenes in more than eight months. “I really miss the time when we read the script together! “Talk about the drama that impressed each other the most, talk about the dubbing, talk about the food that you wanted to eat but didn’t dare to eat at that time, and finally I said that many audiences are still thinking about “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace”. It really warms my heart. Time In the flow, our pursuit and friendship are precipitated…”

Original title: “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” small group photos exposed Zhou Xun’s nursery rhymes Li Chun Zhang Jianing and others appeared

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling

See also  Song Zhongji starring in the new revenge drama "Little Son of the Chaebolist" has a strong lineup! The introduction of the six leading characters is just a glimpse, and the picture is super exciting-KSD Korean Star Network (Korean drama)

You may also like

Europe get ready: China will become the world’s...

A netizen from South Korea encounters “Hurricane” security...

Tang Yan and Yang Di appeared to support...

Zeng Li, dressed in a black suit, attended...

SonicPlanet Releases Visual Sound Design Tool StarWaves 2.0...

There must be 3 good attitudes to welcome...

How To Find Trusted Betting Websites?

What You Need to Know About Online Betting 

Made in Italy fashion, from values ​​the drive...

Michael B. Jordan Claims Parts of Creed III...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy