On February 19th, the producer Huang Lan released a small group photo of “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace”, Zhou Xun, nursery rhyme, Li Chun, Zhang Jianing and other actors who participated in “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” appeared, with the caption: “Yesterday “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” “Biography” is a small-scale gathering, and everyone has been very friendly since we haven’t seen each other for a long time. I miss the days of working together, starting from Beijing to shoot grasslands in Inner Mongolia, and then transferred to Jiangnan to shoot water scenes, and finally stuck in Hengdian, thousands of scenes in more than eight months. “I really miss the time when we read the script together! “Talk about the drama that impressed each other the most, talk about the dubbing, talk about the food that you wanted to eat but didn’t dare to eat at that time, and finally I said that many audiences are still thinking about “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace”. It really warms my heart. Time In the flow, our pursuit and friendship are precipitated…”

Original title: “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace” small group photos exposed Zhou Xun’s nursery rhymes Li Chun Zhang Jianing and others appeared

Editor in charge: Li Xiaoling