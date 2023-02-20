Write the most beautiful and latest Lei Feng story

——The “Non-Staff Lei Feng Group” in Dengzhou, Henan has been passed down for 60 years

Guangming Daily reporter Wang Shengxi Guangming Daily correspondent Wang Zhongxian)

“Continue to carry out the activities of learning from Lei Feng in a down-to-earth manner, and write the most beautiful and up-to-date Lei Feng stories with practical actions.” On February 17, when the 60th anniversary of Mao Zedong’s “Learn from Comrade Lei Feng” inscription was approaching, “Model of the Times” Henan Dengzhou’s “Non-staff Lei Feng Group” held a summary and commendation meeting, and sounded the “60 years, start again” rallying call.

Faith is like a rock, and the beauty and reputation will grow stronger over time

In August 1960, 560 young people from Dengzhou City, Nanyang, Henan Province enlisted in the 10th Regiment of the Engineering Corps of the former Shenyang Military Region. They happened to serve in the same regiment with Comrade Lei Feng who had enlisted 8 months earlier than them. They personally felt the ordinary and great Lei Feng spirit. After being demobilized and transferred to their hometowns one after another, they have behaved like Lei Feng for decades, and they are affectionately called the “Non-staff Lei Feng Group”.

Yao Deqi, political commissar of the “Non-staff Lei Feng Group”, said, “Never forget your original intention to learn from Lei Feng, keep your mission in mind to be a successor” is the common belief of everyone in the group. Everyone “only wins glory for Lei Feng, not discredits Lei Feng”, and spreads positive energy with practical actions.

Song Qingmei is the head of the “Non-Staff Lei Feng Group”. In February 1962, the former Shenyang Military Region held the first Congress of the Communist Youth League. Song Qingmei was the representative and Lei Feng was the specially invited representative. The two lived in the same room for 9 days. In 1985, Song Qingmei changed jobs and returned to Dengzhou. When he was in charge of widening the traffic road, he lived in a tent and stayed on the construction site 24 hours a day. When he found that the proportion of mortar and cement used for paving the road did not meet the requirements, he asked the contractor to rework immediately. That night, the contractor put a bundle of cash wrapped in newspaper into Song Qingmei’s hand. He threw the money out of the tent with a wave of his hand and said sternly, “I want to collect your money, so I’m not comrade Lei Feng. I have to go back to work tomorrow.” , I can’t find God.” More than 30 years have passed, and the road is basically intact.

Yao Deqi and Lei Feng lived in bunk beds, and worked together as off-campus counselors. When he changed jobs and returned to Dengzhou to serve as the director of the Housing Management Bureau, Yao Deqi was responsible for the construction of three residential areas, Beiyuan, Beihuan, and Chunfengge, to solve the housing problems of nearly 200 households; to rebuild a commercial street in the ancient city of Ming and Qing Dynasties in the city center, and build more than 7,000 square meters Rice’s supporting commercial facade houses have added more than 20 million yuan to the value of state-owned assets. But he himself didn’t have a front room, and he didn’t occupy a brick or a tile of the public house.

The “Non-staff Lei Feng Group” has been awarded the title of National Lei Feng Volunteer Service Advanced Collective and Best Volunteer Service Organization by the Central Propaganda Department, the Central Civilization Office and other departments. At present, there are 38 battalions, 17 directly affiliated companies (teams), and more than 22,000 People have become a bright banner to inherit and carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng in the Central Plains.

Have the courage to take on social responsibilities

The “Non-staff Lei Feng Group” firmly shoulders social responsibilities and continues to write stories about Lei Feng in the new era.

The “Non-staffed Lei Feng Group” actively participated in the fight against poverty and insisted on carrying out the activities of “Learning from Lei Feng, Sending Warmth, and Giving Love”. pieces). Lei Fenglian of Rongguan Liquor Industry has driven more than 2,000 impoverished households through poverty alleviation through employment and industry, and each household has an average annual income increase of more than 20,000 yuan.

At the beginning of 2020, when the new crown pneumonia epidemic broke out, the “Non-staffed Lei Feng Group” immediately established the “Lei Feng Anti-epidemic Pioneer Team”, raised 196,000 yuan, and presented “Lei Feng Love Vegetables” to more than 5,000 poor households in 22 towns and towns in Dengzhou City package”; three times to aid three towns in Wuhan, transporting more than 150 tons of fresh vegetables.

In July 2021, Zhengzhou, Xinxiang and other places encountered rare floods. Four echelons of the “Non-staff Lei Feng Regiment” rushed to the front line of the disaster area, transferred more than 1,200 people in the flood, and sent more than 60 tons of relief materials to the disaster area, worth more than 300,000 yuan.

In the winter of 2022, vegetables in Bainiu Town, Dengzhou City were unsalable. Volunteer Lei Fengying of the “Non-staff Lei Feng Group” immediately contacted a number of caring enterprises and merchants, and delivered 3 million catties of cabbage, 2 million catties of radish, 1 million catties of cabbage, and 200 thousand catties of lettuce to the community for free. Township schools, factories, enterprises, nursing homes and other places. While resolving difficulties for vegetable farmers, it also provides fresh “heart-warming vegetables” for the general public.

The “Non-staffed Lei Feng Group” Electricity Lei Feng Camp will “wholeheartedly” Lei Feng through activities such as “a piece of love” safety production, “a wisp of wind” marketing service, “a foothold” management, and “a nail” career philosophy. The spirit of “serving the people” is integrated into enterprise services.

Zeng Wei, head of the Pengqiao health platoon of the “non-staffed Lei Feng regiment”, returned to his hometown after graduating from a health school, and has insisted on seeing doctors for his father and fellow villagers for 32 years. He often takes members of the sanitation platoon to the nursing home to see the doctor and deliver medicines for the elderly for free, and gives them gifts and meals with them during festivals. The old people were moved and said: “People in the sanitation platoon are not sons and daughters but sons and daughters!”

Sparks start a prairie fire, and the city is full of “volunteer reds”

During the Lantern Festival on February 5, Dengzhou Ruimin Love Association entered the nursing home of Zhaoji Town, delivered milk, eggs and other condolences to the elderly, helped them cut their hair and nails, and presented wonderful cultural programs. The old people were full of joy, applause and cheers continued. Since the establishment of the association 8 years ago, the “Common Clothes Warm Heart” project has donated more than 120,000 pieces (sets) of clothing, more than 560 beds of quilts and blankets, and more than 700 pairs of shoes to vulnerable groups, and more than 140,000 people have been donated; “Project, accumulatively obtained public welfare books worth nearly 100,000 yuan, 176 safe school uniforms, and 15 computers; successively established 5 “love bookstores” and sponsored 67 students who lost their parents.

“We have established a linkage mechanism with the 110 and 119 command centers. As long as someone needs it, we will lend a helping hand at any time.” Wang Xudong, the captain of the Dengzhou rescue team, said that since 2014, they have participated in 171 drowning search and rescue, 31 machine well rescue, and earthquake resistance. Disaster relief 2 times, flood relief 3 times, large-scale public health incident rescue 1 time, road rescue more than 400 times, emergency safety education knowledge promotion more than 40 times, with a total audience of more than 100,000 people.

“Lei Feng” is in Dengzhou, and there are many good people in Dengzhou. Liu Hongmei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Dengzhou Municipal Party Committee, Director of the Propaganda Department, and Deputy Mayor said that the city has actively created a strong atmosphere of advocating morality and goodness in the whole society. The deeds of advanced figures. As of now, the city has a total of 262,000 registered volunteers and more than 1,190 volunteer service teams. One person was selected as a “Moving Chinese Figure” and 18 people were selected as “China‘s Good People List”.

“Guangming Daily” (version 10, February 20, 2023)

