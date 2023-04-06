The launch of the new farm dollarknown by the Ministry of Economy as the «Export Increase Program», was valued positively by the fruit producers from Río Negro and Neuquén although they warned of the need for it to be extended for a longer time.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The measure announced today by Sergio Massa provides a differential dollar for regional economies at a fixed value of $300. The period to access this settlement will not exceed 45 days, effective from the April 8 to May 31.

«We had been asking for a differential dollar and it is within the values ​​that had been discussed. There are some issues in the fine print of the resolution that we have to see,” said Sebastián Hernández, president of the Federation of Fruit Producers of Río Negro and Neuquén, in dialogue with Río Negro.

«Soybean export settlements are not the same as those of the fruit that is sold every month, It is not that we can sell everything in 90 days, there are other times. We have to have continuity in the markets, there is a volume every month », he explained.

«The measure is good, we accept it. What we want is to find a balance so that it is beneficial for producers. We have to see the scope to find out if it can be adapted to the activity,” he added.

For Hernandez, «It is necessary that it last until August or September. 45, 60 or 90 days is little. In addition, he said that they have already requested an audience with Massa.

“We have been talking with the province, the governor took charge of managing that meeting as well. Hopefully it can be next week“, he expressed.

Regarding the current situation of producers in the face of the exchange rate, Hernández analyzed: «The dollar did not change what it should have changed, the blue dollar is at $390, close to 400, and the official dollar is very low.”

«Our activity has an important input, in agrochemicals and machinery that have increased their value in dollars, for this reason the exchange rate delay hits us very hard. With this measure, the State recognizes that there is a very complex situation, in the regional economies in general, “he added.

In addition, he pointed out that “This differential dollar comes to compensate for a complicated business, more than anything with the primary activity. Producers between the increase in dollars of inputs and inflation they need to recover the losses yes or yes. Labor increased at the height of inflation. The losers have been the producers«.

“This does not generate a financial cost for the country, the Argentines do not have to pay it, even the state could earn more with measures of this type,” he concluded.

news news–summary news–55-81″>





