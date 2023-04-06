Each of us has had the bad experience at least once: the carefully packed clothes are crumpled and there is a mess. To avoid this, we will explain how to pack your suitcase without creasing it.

Pack your suitcase without creasing: Distribute the weight evenly

The even distribution of the weight in the case is the be-all and end-all of crease-free packaging. Pack the clothes in cloth bags. Place hard objects with sharp edges, such as shoes, appliances, or jewelry boxes, in the bottom of the suitcase. In this way you ensure that they remain there during transport and that they do not damage the clothing. Place items of clothing such as sweaters or jeans on top. T-shirts and underwear come at the top. The suitcase must never be completely full. Leave about three fingers free space at the top.

The suitcase must not be completely full or half empty

Planning a vacation in paradise? Then leave some free space in your suitcase for souvenirs and gifts. When packing, plan where they will be stowed later. Take small bags and tissue paper with you so that they don’t break during transport.

Packing your suitcase without creasing: an overview of the various techniques

Wrinkled clothes are not a pretty sight. Especially if you don’t want to iron every day, then various techniques come to the rescue. It depends a lot on what you actually want to pack. If you only have summer clothes made of thin fabrics, you can roll them up. If you need suits for a business trip, layering is the key. If you want to have a suitable piece of clothing for every weather, then the folding technique according to Marie Kondo or bundling can help.

Pack your suitcase according to Marie Kondo: the most important things in brief

The KonMari method states that the clothes are folded flat. The suits and bras are on top, the rest of the clothes are rolled up. Rely on essentials. Pack fewer items of clothing, but items that you will be comfortable wearing at home. Avoid skirts and dresses that require too much maintenance. Even expensive designer pieces have no place in your luggage – they usually need special care, which is not always possible on vacation. The KonMari method also means that you pack your suitcase the way you tidy your closet.

Pack clothes without wrinkles: layer them instead of stacking them

Pack the garments as you will wear them. For example: a shirt in a denim jacket, a blouse in a blazer, etc. You can put socks in your shoes right away. For very delicate fabrics, you can also use garment bags as hand luggage or thin Pack-It folders in your suitcase. You can also layer the clothes there. The Pack-it folders have integrated elastic straps that hold the clothing in place so that it does not move back and forth during transport and no creases can form.

Rolling up clothes: How to do it right

First of all: You can roll up all the clothes, but it is not necessary. It’s far better to fold sweaters and jeans flat and roll up underwear, T-shirts, and garments made of fabrics like silk or linen. Jackets and bulky vests made of wool are best folded and packed in vacuum bags. By combining two packing techniques, you can make better use of the available space.

Pack your suitcase without creasing: what to do with sensitive fabrics?

For garments made of delicate fabrics, you can fold them with tissue paper. You can also use garment covers to protect shirts, blouses, and skirts.

Pack to save space: bundle clothes

If you want to pack both sweaters and airy summer dresses in your suitcase, then you should bundle your clothes. Proceed as follows: Place a small, hard object in the middle of the suitcase. For example, you can use a cosmetic bag. Then they first tie clothes made of crease-resistant fabrics such as jeans or sweaters around the cosmetic bag. Carry on with shirts, skirts and dresses. On the outside, wrap clothes made of silk or satin, which are very delicate.

Unpack clothes as soon as possible after arrival

They packed the suitcase wrinkle-free and upon arrival found that everything was in its place. Then it’s time to unpack quickly. If, despite your best efforts, some clothes have creases – hang them up in the bathroom while you take a shower. The steam will smooth out the wrinkles. All you have to do is let your clothes dry in your room.

Every journey brings joy and enriches life. But it is also a challenge that is best mastered in wrinkle-free clothing.