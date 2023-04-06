Home Business Religion – Evangelical Church defends church tax
Business

Religion – Evangelical Church defends church tax

by admin
Religion – Evangelical Church defends church tax

.

Hanover (German news agency) – Anna-Nicole Heinrich, President of the Synod of the Evangelical Church in Germany, considers the contributions of the members of the Evangelical Church to be appropriate, despite inflation and the increase in many everyday costs. “The church tax remains important so that everything the church does can continue to be financed in the social areas,” Heinrich told the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

The financial commitment also applies to the maintenance of the many old churches. “It is a fair system based on who can contribute how much,” says Heinrich. Nevertheless, one shouldn’t just look at the formal membership, “we want to be just as open to all people who don’t want to be tied to the church as an institution, but feel they belong to it,” said the EKD chair.

HOME PAGE

See also  Reporter's Note: The pain of life, the pain of science, the difficulty of governance-the cumulative number of deaths from the new crown in the United States exceeds 700,000_ Epidemic

You may also like

Infarm recently made a loss of more than...

Digital piracy, the new “anti-pezzotto” law arrives: all...

Electricity and gas providers are sticking to tariffs...

Tajani ready for the Quirinale: the sensational indiscretion...

Everything on stocks: Opec – Risk of inflation...

Banca Generali: Total net inflows at €665 million...

U.S. stocks close: economic recession fears become the...

Basic security: 6 percent more than in the...

“Electric car. The Italy that is not afraid...

Health – Hospital society against the continuation of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy