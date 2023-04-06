.

Hanover (German news agency) – Anna-Nicole Heinrich, President of the Synod of the Evangelical Church in Germany, considers the contributions of the members of the Evangelical Church to be appropriate, despite inflation and the increase in many everyday costs. “The church tax remains important so that everything the church does can continue to be financed in the social areas,” Heinrich told the “Rheinische Post” (Thursday edition).

The financial commitment also applies to the maintenance of the many old churches. “It is a fair system based on who can contribute how much,” says Heinrich. Nevertheless, one shouldn’t just look at the formal membership, “we want to be just as open to all people who don’t want to be tied to the church as an institution, but feel they belong to it,” said the EKD chair.

