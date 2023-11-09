The Health Benefits and Risks of Drinking Coffee Daily: What You Need to Know

Headline: Experts Inform on the Health Benefits and Risks of Daily Coffee Consumption

According to the Colombian Federation of Coffee Growers, Colombians drink at least one cup of coffee a day, which aligns with the average advised by the World Health Organization. The organization suggests two to three cups of coffee a day, or about 400 milligrams of caffeine per day.

For many people, coffee is an essential energy boost to start the day and to perform any job effectively. Many who consume more than one cup of coffee a day wonder if this practice could be potentially harmful.

Studies suggest that, contrary to potential health risks, coffee contains antioxidant properties and minerals such as magnesium. Therefore, the World Health Organization reports that individuals can consume three to four cups of coffee per day, taking into account the various types of coffee drinks and their varying caffeine levels.

Despite the potential health benefits, it is still recommended to consume coffee in moderation, as excessive intake can have negative effects such as an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, and anxiety.

However, the World Health Organization has reported that coffee can positively impact health by reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, and certain types of cancer. When considering individual characteristics such as age, caffeine sensitivity, and overall health, the effects and appropriate quantities of coffee can vary. For example, pregnant women are advised to moderate their daily consumption to avoid complications with the fetus.

It is important to note that the time of day a person consumes coffee also impacts its effects, as one cup may suffice for some to stay alert while others can consume several cups without disrupting sleep.

Ultimately, while enjoying coffee has many potential benefits, experts advise being mindful of daily consumption and recognizing individual dependencies and health statuses.

Share this: Facebook

X

