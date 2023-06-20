Protests in Jujuy | Alberto Fernández responded to Gerardo Morales: “You are the only one responsible”

Los incidents unleashed in the province of Jujuy by the constitutional reform promoted by the governor Gerardo Morales, not only sparked a wave of protests, with clashes between police and protesters, but also sparked another battle on social media. There, in a dialectical game between the governor of Jujuy and the voices of the Frente de Todos government, there is a crossroads of accusations where the word is the preferred weapon of the opponents.

After the incidents registered in the Legislature, where a group of protesters entered and set fire to the facilities, Gerardo Morales blamed the president Alberto Fernandez and the vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchnerfor the “extreme violence” unleashed in the province of Jujuy.

Minutes later, President Alberto Fernández took the glove and came out to answer him: “You are the only one responsible for having led our beloved province of Jujuy to this extreme situation trying to impose a constitutional reform that does not respect the National Constitution.” And he added: “A reform that disregards international agreements, does not listen to the native peoples and denies the right to protest. The national government respects federalism and local electoral results, but must guarantee coexistence and respect for human rights.” .

You are the only one responsible for having led our beloved province of Jujuy to this extreme situation trying to impose a constitutional reform that does not respect the National Constitution. https://t.co/0W9eBEkUmH – Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez) June 20, 2023

Finally, he stated that: “For this reason, we demand that the Government of Jujuy immediately cease the repression. Likewise, we also demand that the Government of Jujuy summon all the social actors from Jujuy to find ways of dialogue to overcome the controversy that it has created”.

The incidents and the attack on the Legislature

He governor Gerardo Morales approved the constitutional reform of Jujuy in the Legislature, while in the vicinity of the building serious incidents between the Police and protesters occur.

Minutes prior to the declaration of the new Constitution, supporters of Milagro Sala, militants of the Polo Obrero and members of other social organizations attacked the Legislature and clashed with the police amid a hail of rubber bullets, pepper spray, stones, sticks and even fallen fences. Simultaneously, Morales sworn in front of parliament and in less than a minute approved the reform

From 11:30 and before the knowledge of what was declared by the provincial president indoors, the protesters decided to force their way into the Legislature and even set it on fire.

The attackers also vandalized the windows of nearby stores and attacked police officers and professionals who were covering the events. There is 22 police officers injured.

