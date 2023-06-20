Dell PowerEdge BIOS at risk: New vulnerability! Several vulnerabilities allow manipulation of data

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for Dell PowerEdge BIOS. You can find out more about the affected systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Dell PowerEdge BIOS on 06/20/2023. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the Dell PowerEdge product are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Dell Security Advisory DSA-2023-204 (Stand: 19.06.2023).

Dell PowerEdge BIOS Security Advisory – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,1

CVSS Temporal Score: 4,5

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.1.

Dell PowerEdge BIOS Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow manipulation of data

PowerEdge is the brand name for servers manufactured by Dell.

A local attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in the BIOS of Dell PowerEdge systems to manipulate data in UEFI variables.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-28060, CVE-2023-28058, CVE-2023-28050, CVE-2023-28044, CVE-2023-28041, CVE-2023-28040, CVE-2023-28036, CVE-2023-28035, CVE-2023-28034, CVE-2023-28033, CVE-2023-28032, CVE-2023-28031, CVE-2023-28030, CVE-2023-28028, CVE-2023-28027, CVE-2023-28026, CVE-2023-25938 und CVE-2023-25937.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Dell PowerEdge BIOS

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Dell Security Advisory DSA-2023-204 vom 2023-06-19 (20.06.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this Dell PowerEdge BIOS IT Security Advisory. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/20/2023 – Initial version

