China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On March 4th, the topic of “Pu Xinnan” once again hit the hot search, and this time it was “Brain King” Wang Yuheng who expressed his views on “Pu Xinnan”.

In a variety show that Wang Yuheng participated in, the guest asked Wang Yuhang what impression he had of Yang Li. Wang Yuheng blurted out “Yes, you are a Puxin male”, and then the guest asked Wang Yuheng, “You know she suffered a lot because of this incident Attack?” Wang Yuheng responded: “Yes, I also find this incident quite strange, because I think, in fact, she didn’t say anything, why would she be attacked when she said this, because usually I think, we have to To prevent and attack, one must be threatened or poked by something.”

After the show was broadcast, many netizens discussed it, and the related topic “Wang Yuheng Talking about Yang Lippo Xinnan’s remarks” quickly rushed to the hot search list.

Regarding Wang Yuheng’s remarks, many netizens think that Wang Yuheng himself is not ordinary. He is a “brain king”. Views are pretty normal.

There are also many people who believe that being ordinary and confident should not be complained about, but mediocrity and conceited should be complained even more. An ordinary person also has the capital of self-confidence, and it is normal to be psychologically disgusted by indiscriminate attacks.

“Ordinary and confident” is a good attitude for a person to face life positively and positively, but now it has become a derogatory term, which makes it difficult for many people to understand and even more unacceptable.

In fact, in the context of Yang Li’s talk show, it may be nothing in itself to say such a thing, it is nothing more than a kind of complaint about his ex-boyfriend, and this situation is everywhere in life. But as a public figure, the three words “Pu Xinnan” she said were singled out again and became a popular vocabulary. At this time, the three words “Pu Xinnan” have lost contact with the context of the talk show , which more represent an indiscriminate attack, and are more used to ridicule those who disagree with themselves, which has led to more people’s resentment.