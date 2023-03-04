Status: 03/03/2023 5:04 p.m On Friday, the twelfth global climate strike by “Fridays for Future” (FFF) took place worldwide. There were protest actions in many large German cities – and also in Schleswig-Holstein.

The “Fridays for Future” movement took to the streets in Kiel, Niebüll (Northern Friesland district), Rendsburg, Neumünster, Bad Segeberg, Pinneberg, Eutin (Ostholstein district), Lübeck, Pinneberg and Elmshorn (Pinneberg district).

Demos with many banners

According to the police, 400 participants were on the street in Lübeck at noon. They marched through the city center with banners – they read, among other things: “There is no planet B” or “Protecting the climate is not difficult: local public transport”. Katharina Kewitz from the Lübeck local group told NDR Schleswig-Holstein that the climate crisis is global: “We experience it all over the world, we experience it everywhere in Schleswig-Holstein and that’s why it’s so important that people take to the streets everywhere. ” She is happy that people have demonstrated for the climate in 250 places in Germany. “That’s a strong sign.”

Demo in Kiel: Traffic obstructions on B76

The country’s largest FFF demo was in Kiel. There, the police counted more than 3,500 participants who also pulled over the four-lane B76. There and in the inner city area drivers had to be very patient.

FFF: “Tomorrow is too late”

Under the motto #TOMORROWISTOOLATE – meaning “Tomorrow is too late” – the demonstrators are calling for faster and more efficient climate protection, an end to all climate-damaging subsidies and, in addition to the Germany-wide phase-out of coal in 2030, also a phase-out of oil and gas as quickly as possible. In addition, “Fridays for Future” is campaigning for the turnaround in mobility and is calling for an immediate stop to the construction and expansion of all motorways and federal roads.

The website of the FFF movement states: “As the Fridays for Future movement, we have been on strike for three years now, but politics continues to rest on symbolic politics. To this day, the state of Schleswig-Holstein has not aligned its climate targets with those binding under international law Targets of the Paris climate agreement adjusted.”

