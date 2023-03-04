Home News “Fridays for Future” in SH: protests in many cities | > – News
News

“Fridays for Future” in SH: protests in many cities | > – News

by admin
“Fridays for Future” in SH: protests in many cities | > – News

Status: 03/03/2023 5:04 p.m

On Friday, the twelfth global climate strike by “Fridays for Future” (FFF) took place worldwide. There were protest actions in many large German cities – and also in Schleswig-Holstein.

The “Fridays for Future” movement took to the streets in Kiel, Niebüll (Northern Friesland district), Rendsburg, Neumünster, Bad Segeberg, Pinneberg, Eutin (Ostholstein district), Lübeck, Pinneberg and Elmshorn (Pinneberg district).

Demos with many banners

According to the police, 400 participants were on the street in Lübeck at noon. They marched through the city center with banners – they read, among other things: “There is no planet B” or “Protecting the climate is not difficult: local public transport”. Katharina Kewitz from the Lübeck local group told NDR Schleswig-Holstein that the climate crisis is global: “We experience it all over the world, we experience it everywhere in Schleswig-Holstein and that’s why it’s so important that people take to the streets everywhere. ” She is happy that people have demonstrated for the climate in 250 places in Germany. “That’s a strong sign.”

Around 3,500 people took to the streets in Kiel alone.

Demo in Kiel: Traffic obstructions on B76

The country’s largest FFF demo was in Kiel. There, the police counted more than 3,500 participants who also pulled over the four-lane B76. There and in the inner city area drivers had to be very patient.

FFF: “Tomorrow is too late”

Under the motto #TOMORROWISTOOLATE – meaning “Tomorrow is too late” – the demonstrators are calling for faster and more efficient climate protection, an end to all climate-damaging subsidies and, in addition to the Germany-wide phase-out of coal in 2030, also a phase-out of oil and gas as quickly as possible. In addition, “Fridays for Future” is campaigning for the turnaround in mobility and is calling for an immediate stop to the construction and expansion of all motorways and federal roads.

Further information

participants of

In Hamburg alone, 5,500 people demonstrated for more climate protection and a traffic turnaround. In Lower Saxony and Bremen warning strikes cause bus and train cancellations. more

The website of the FFF movement states: “As the Fridays for Future movement, we have been on strike for three years now, but politics continues to rest on symbolic politics. To this day, the state of Schleswig-Holstein has not aligned its climate targets with those binding under international law Targets of the Paris climate agreement adjusted.”

Further information

Participants of a climate strike demonstration in Göttingen carry banners of the initiative

“Fridays for Future” had called for a global climate strike. One focus of the demonstrations was on Lützerath. more

Thousands of people are demonstrating

Thousands of young people are again demanding more climate protection at a large demo. There were long traffic jams in the city center. more

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Wave North | News for Schleswig-Holstein | 03.03.2023 | 17:00 o’clock

NDR Logo
See also  Amélie Oudéa-Castéra welcomes the decision of Le Graët, resigning from the presidency of the FFF

You may also like

WWF Colombia asks to protect the routes of...

Elke and Manfred Widmann: Passive House pioneers without...

The Golden Dart Frog, the most poisonous animal...

Many places in my country will experience the...

Pour ideas into a structure

In two trucks they tried to extract stolen...

Agricultural weather: Rain and frost put farmers’ patience...

When and where to see Linda Caicedo’s debut...

Xinhua News Agency Editorial: Unite and forge ahead...

Get to know the ‘Marlboro Man’, the peasant...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy