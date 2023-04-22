Man crashes into power box – electricity fails in 50 households | > – News – Lower Saxony

Status: 04/22/2023 09:39 a.m

In Oldenburg, a man caused a power outage on Saturday night because he drove into an electrical box. The 42-year-old lost control of his car, police said. The box was then destroyed. The power then went out in several apartment buildings with around 50 households. According to the police, the driver drove on, but was arrested shortly afterwards. He was said to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He didn’t have a driver’s license. He was also driving his mother’s car without her consent. According to the local energy supplier, the power supply was restored around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning.

