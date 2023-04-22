Home » US media: US gun violence causes trust crisis, legal confusion and racism are the incentives – yqqlm
Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-22 00:12

Overseas Network, April 21 (Xinhua) According to a report by the Associated Press on the 20th, there have been frequent incidents of people being shot in the United States recently because they walked the wrong way, got on the wrong car, or knocked on the wrong door. , the proliferation of guns and racism are the triggers for violence.

The article stated that in the United States, strangers are often seen as threats, fear has been politicized, and simple actions or inadvertent mistakes of the people, such as getting lost, opening the wrong door, or even just ringing the wrong doorbell, can become a matter of life and death. In April of this year, in just six days in the United States, four young people were shot due to misunderstanding. A woman in New York was shot dead by the homeowner for driving into the wrong address when she was looking for a friend’s house; two young cheerleaders were shot and seriously injured because they got on the wrong car; an African-American boy knocked on the wrong door , was shot and wounded by the white head of the household.

In the early 1970s, surveys showed that about half of Americans believed most people were trustworthy. By 2020, that number has dropped to less than a third. For decades, Americans have believed that crime rates are skyrocketing, and that the likelihood of being a victim themselves is also increasing. That distrust has built up, and legal confusion, the availability of weapons, poor gun training, and even outright racism have spawned a string of shootings that never seems to end.

Jeffrey Cohen, a scholar at the Texas Tech University School of Law, said that Americans seem to think that as long as they feel threatened, they can use deadly force, but in fact this is a misunderstanding. In addition, the lack of responsibility requirements and training for gun owners in American society is also a major hidden danger.

Racism is also an incentive to trigger gun violence. In modern American society, people always hold a misconception that “non-white groups are dangerous and pose a threat”, which leads some people to treat gun violence without being threatened. African-American and Hispanic groups opened fire, posing all kinds of dangers to minorities. (Yang Jia from Overseas Network)

Source: Overseas Network Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei

