The first Boao Forum for Asia Health Industry International Forum was held Chen Zhu attended and delivered a speech Zhou Xiaochuan Yin Yong delivered a welcome speech-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

On the afternoon of April 20th, the first Boao Forum for Asia Health Industry International Forum jointly organized by the Boao Forum for Asia and the Beijing Municipal Government opened in Beijing. Chen Zhu, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Twelfth and Thirteenth National People’s Congress and Chairman of the Red Cross Society of China, attended the opening ceremony and delivered a speech. Mayor Yin Yong delivered a welcome speech.

Yin Yong said that at present, the life sciences are booming, and the medical and health industry has become one of the most innovative industries in the world today. Beijing has abundant medical and health scientific research resources and a strong industrial foundation. The good atmosphere of government support, capital investment, entrepreneurial entrepreneurship, and scientist innovation is increasingly strong, and the high-quality development of the medical and health industry has a strong momentum. We will resolutely implement the national innovation-driven development strategy, actively promote breakthroughs in life science cutting-edge technology innovation, support universities, scientific research institutes, enterprises and other entities to form innovation consortiums, carry out technical collaborative research, and strive to form more breakthrough scientific research results; inspire Enterprise vitality, strengthen the whole chain of services, accelerate the transformation of original achievements and technologies to the industry, and strive to build the medical and health industry into an important engine for promoting high-quality economic development; make good use of the “two districts” construction and the new round of pilot reforms in Zhongguancun policies, strengthen international exchanges and cooperation, and jointly protect human health with more innovative achievements and technological breakthroughs. Warmly welcome friends from home and abroad to invest in Beijing and make new and greater contributions to building a community of human health.

Margaret Chan, former Director-General of the World Health Organization and Chairman of the Global Health Forum of the Boao Forum for Asia; Moin Haq, Pakistani Ambassador to China; Party Secretary and Vice President Sun Da and other guests also delivered speeches at the opening ceremony. During the forum, the guests conducted exchanges and dialogues around the theme of “Global Health: Industrial Development and Sharing”, shared beneficial experiences, and promoted the innovation and development of the global medical and health industry.

Li Baodong, Secretary-General of Boao Forum for Asia, presided over the opening ceremony. Jin Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee and Vice Mayor, and Mu Peng, Secretary-General of the Municipal Government attended the meeting.