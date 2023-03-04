Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 3rd Xinhua News Agency Editorial: Unite and forge ahead on a new journey, and work together to realize the Chinese dream——Written at the opening of the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference

The east wind is mighty and the weather is myriad. In the hopeful spring, the first session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference is about to open. New journey, new goal, new atmosphere. A successful CPPCC meeting will build a strong consensus and gather great power for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way.

Time is a faithful recorder. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has attached great importance to the development of the CPPCC, and promoted the practical innovation, theoretical innovation, and institutional innovation of the CPPCC. The CPPCC thoroughly studies and implements Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously implements the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, accurately grasps the nature and positioning of the CPPCC, insists on promoting democracy and enhancing solidarity and interconnection, advising on governance and building consensus. From effectively serving the country’s governance, to improving the working system and mechanism, to strengthening the unity of the Chinese people at home and abroad, the CPPCC has made new contributions to the development of the party and the country, and the work of the CPPCC has made historic achievements. Practice has fully proved that the CPPCC system has unique advantages in many aspects, and Chinese-style democracy is feasible and effective in China. Under the new situation, if we uphold the CPPCC system and develop the cause of the CPPCC, we will be able to unite more people around the party and gather a powerful joint force to realize the Chinese dream.

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. After a long period of hard work, especially since the new era, our party has led the people to build a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way as scheduled, achieve the first centenary goal, embark on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and march towards the second centenary goal . At the same time, the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating, the world has entered a new period of turmoil and change, and my country’s development has entered a period in which strategic opportunities, risks and challenges coexist, and uncertain and unpredictable factors are increasing. . The start is related to the overall situation, and the start determines the future. On the new journey, comprehensively study, fully grasp, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, seek practical results in ideological guidance, produce results in consultation and advice, and make new achievements in serving the overall situation, making a good start for the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country. Contributing wisdom and strength to the bureau’s good start, the CPPCC has a glorious mission and a heavy responsibility.

There must be a center for unity, and only by sticking to the center can all be united. History and practice have fully proved that the stronger the party’s leadership and the clearer the party’s banner, the more it can consolidate and strengthen the patriotic united front and form a real, broad, and close unity.

Integrating the leadership of the party into all the work of the CPPCC and effectively implementing the requirements of the Party Central Committee for the work of the CPPCC is the fundamental guarantee for the development and progress of the CPPCC in the new era. Deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve the “two safeguards”, and continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. It can better become an important position to uphold and strengthen the party’s leadership over various tasks, an important platform to use the party’s innovative theory to unite and educate representatives of all ethnic groups and walks of life, and an important channel to resolve conflicts and build consensus on a common ideological and political basis.

To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, the future is bright and the task is heavy. We must give full play to the creative power of hundreds of millions of people, unite all forces that can be united, and mobilize all positive factors that can be mobilized. The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference adheres to great unity and unity, adheres to the unity of consistency and diversity, continuously consolidates the common ideological and political foundation, strives to find the greatest common divisor, and draws the largest concentric circles, so as to gather the majestic force for national rejuvenation. It is necessary to focus on the central tasks of the party and the state, carry out in-depth investigation and research, strengthen institutionalization, standardization, and proceduralization, improve the level of in-depth consultation and interaction, full expression of opinions, and extensive consensus building, better play the role of specialized consultation agencies, and continue to serve the society The drive for socialist modernization and the development of the cause of the party and the country are united.

Strength is born of unity, and mission calls for unity. On the new journey, let us unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, continue to create new prospects for the development of the CPPCC, and continue to strive for new opportunities in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. victory.

I wish the conference a complete success!

