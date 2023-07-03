PRYDAIN – The Gates Of Aramore

BRITAIN

The Gates Of Aramore

(Power Metal)

Label: Limb Music

Format: (LP)

Release: 02.06.2023

PRYDAIN is a new project by American-born guitarist Austin Dixon, formerly of 2018 US power metallers SONIC PROPHECY. Now he wanted to realize a project in the spirit of metal operas like AINA, AYREON or AVANTASIA. What immediately irritates me, however, is the fact that Austin only has one vocalist, in the form of Mike “Lee” Livas (SILENT WINTER, BLACKSWORD). Also on board is Bob Katsionis, who has been involved in several projects such as STRAY GODS, WONDERS and VASS/KATSIONIS over the past and coming weeks.

It offers fast, epic, playful and story-heavy Power Metal. Mastermind Austin Dixon found inspiration for this in book series such as the Dragonlance series, Sacred Ashes or the Sword Sage, as well as video games such as Dragon Age and Blessed And Divine. Sure, you quickly recognize connections to the first AVANTASIA albums and thus also to the “Legend Of Valley Doom” trilogy, even if almost everything is carried by one singer, who is accompanied by backings here and there. Pathetic mid-tempo songs with a lot of gimmicks and fantasy flair meet up-tempo crackers with double bass attacks and furious guitar playing, as well as Livas’ solemn vocals, which can sound a bit exhausting in higher tones, but overall does a good job, again and again invites you to sing along, but is also happy to be accompanied by various choirs.

But there are still a few guests, at least on the instruments: namely Jens Ludwig (EDGUY), Johna Weingarten (PYRAMAZE), Mike Dahl (CRYSTAL EYES), Jimmy Hedlund (FALCONER), David Åkesson (SYMPHONITY), Dustin Mitchell (KATEGORY V ), John Yelland (JUDICATOR).

Although PRYDAIN – whose name itself comes from a fantasy series – may not live up to the role models and somehow a few more vocalists would have been nice, but fans of the lively and playful Power Metal, including those who like RHAPSODY, should be right up here their costs come. Bob and Austin thus deliver a solid, but in comparison quite unspectacular album, which shows the potential of this project and gives hope for further action.

Tracklist „The Gates Of Aramore“:

1. Sword & Sorcery

2. The Gates Of Aramore

3. Lands Beyond

4. Sail The Seas

5. Quest Of The Fallen

6. Way Of The Forest

7. Ancient Whispers

8. Blessed & Divine

9. Kingdom Fury

10. Magic & Mystery

11. I Come Undone (Bonus)

Total playing time: 46:29

Band-Links:

PRYDAIN – The Gates Of Aramore

LineUp:
Mike Lee Livas (Vocals)
Austin Dixon (Guitars)
Bob Katsionis (Guitars, Bass)
Jonah Weingarten

Guests:
Mikael Dahl (CRYSTAL EYES)
Jens Ludwig (EDGUY)
Jimmy Hedlund (FALCONER)
David Åkesson
Dustin Mitchell (Bass)
Phillip Morris (Drums)
Stefani Keogh (NERGARD)
John Yelland (JUDICATOR)

6.5

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “PRYDAIN – The Gates Of Aramore”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/prydain_thegates.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “6.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

