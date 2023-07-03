Home » Zelinsky expels the Georgian ambassador in Kiev.. What is the secret?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Monday that he had ordered the expulsion of the Georgian ambassador in Kiev, in protest at the deteriorating health of former Georgian President Mikhail Saakashvili, who also holds Ukrainian citizenship, and who appeared on the same day in Tbilisi very weak.

Zelensky said on his channel on the Telegram application, “Today I asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Georgian ambassador, inform him of our strong protest, and ask him to leave Ukraine within 48 hours for talks with his capital.” the man”.

Concerns about the health of imprisoned former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili increased after his appearance, Monday, on television for the first time in several months, in scenes in which he appeared very weak and emaciated.

